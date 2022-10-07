Health services for only R$9.99? Learn more about the Pan bank plan!

Taking care of your health is essential. This concern became even greater after the pandemic period, where many people ended up with sequels from the coronavirus. But, some issues bother the population.

Dealing with health in the public service can take a long time depending on the city where the person lives. But getting an agreement is quite expensive, which prevents everyone from having conditions. Some companies try to offer cheaper services.

Cheaper healthcare services

People who have an account at Banco Pan will be able to enjoy a new benefit from the company. The initiative was named Saúde Pan and allows access to various services in a more accessible way.

This opportunity is an option for those who want to take care of their health and do not have the financial means to pay for a health plan. Thus, it is possible to have access to care services for R$ 9.99 per month.

It is important to make it clear that this service will not work as a health plan. In this way, when paying the commented portion, the customer can have a discount on several online and face-to-face consultations with specialists. Discounts on medications and exams are also included, as well as a 24-hour remote assistance service offering services such as general practitioners and pharmacists.

Know more: Regulation REQUIRES health plans to do THIS; check out!

What are the advantages?

People who are interested should know that there are several advantages in contracting the health service of Banco Pan. One of the main objectives of the initiative is to promote prevention and also to monitor the health of its customers.

It is important to make it clear that the modality does not offer inpatient and emergency care services. It is only possible to have remote emergency follow-up, both with pharmacists and general practitioners.

Another important point is that the service has no shortage. For this reason, the customer can already start using it the moment he closes the contract with the company.

People who participate will be able to schedule appointments with specialist doctors from R$ 19.90 in person. The same goes for online queries. Laboratory tests can have up to 75% discount according to the company.

The dental evaluation will be free, as well as treatments with selected dentists will have 50% discount. As well as exams, drugs from pharmacies can have up to 85% discount from the initiative.

Hiring the service

Once you know the advantages of participating in the new opportunity, it is necessary to understand how to hire this service. For this, interested parties must access the platform of the new Saúde Pan program. Just access the following address https://www.bancopan.com.br/produtos/saude-pan/.

Then, the person must click on the option “Let’s get started”. The next screen will show a QR Code. The person must use their cell phone to read the image and continue the procedure through the device.

The user must then access their Pan account using the CPF and password registered on the platform. Once this is done, it will only be necessary to confirm all the data that are described in the option. Please note that any information is incorrect.

If you agree with everything that has been presented to the interested party, just complete the process. Thus, your contract is already signed and there is no need to wait for any grace period.

See too: STARTED: suspension of the sale of health plans affects 70 different brands