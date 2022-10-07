Here’s What Can Happen If You RECEIVE A WRONG PIX AND DON’T RETURN IT

Since its launch in 2020, many transactions made via Pix ended up in wrong accounts, a situation that can happen when the payer does not correctly check the data of who will receive the amount before confirming the shipment, and because of this, many wonder what can happen if a wrong Pix is ​​not returned.

Therefore, it is necessary to clarify that, if someone receives any undue amount via Pix, they have up to 90 days to refund the money to the person who made the wrong payment, and this procedure can be done by the application itself in which the money was received. , through the option “return this payment”, clicking on the transaction desired, which is in the extract.

If the person who received any amount on Pix unintentionally does not return the amount and the payer contacts the financial institution to report the error, the recipient will be committing a crime of embezzlement, as stated in article 169 of the Penal Code.

That is, according to article 169, if the recipient refuses to return the money improperly received via Pix, at some point, he may suffer a civil action, and the payer, in addition to requesting a refund of the amount, may request a larger amount for possible compensation for moral damages.

wrong pix

If the situation has been the opposite and you have made the wrong Pix, there are two options: in cases of Pix scheduling, it is possible to cancel before the scheduled payment date, however, if you made a wrong Pix without scheduling, you must enter contact your financial institution informing what happened, but no guarantees of receiving the amount back.

Because of these situations, experts warn that transactions made via Pix must always be done with great care and attention, with data checking and certification that they are correct, in order to avoid future headaches with lost values.

Another tip is to always check if the Pix key was typed correctly and the other data as well, such as value, name of who will receive it, bank, among others, and if you find any difference, don’t do the Pix until that data is confirmed by the person /company that will receive the amount.