How did Deborah get a peacock feather? started?

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on How did Deborah get a peacock feather? started? 1 Views

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

10/06/2022 23:18updated on 10/07/2022 00:24

One of today’s roceiras in “A Fazenda 2022” (Record TV), Deborah Albuquerque caught attention when she arrived on the elimination deck with a peacock feather. The ex-Power Couple put the “gift” stuck in her boot during the moments when she spoke with Adriane Galisteu and with the public.

The penalty was given by Iran Malfitano and Shayan. Deborah showed Kerline Cardoso and Ruivinha de Marte the feather as soon as she received it.

“Guys, look at the gift Iran and Shay gave me,” she said happily.

“Fell off?” Kerline asked.

“It’s loose, like human hair,” explained Deborah, touched. “I want to show this one to my grandchildren”.

Deborah’s crowd is represented by the image of a peacock.

Before announcing the third eliminated from the edition, Galisteu reinforced that the feather held by the pawn was on the ground, since the peacock naturally releases it.

The Farm 2022: Who do you want to be on reality? vote in the poll

poll closed

Total of 94413 votes

Total of 94413 wishes

The Farm 2022: Who’s the Farmer of the Week? See who has worn the hat

The Farm 2022: Peasants celebrate Alex's victory - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 4

4th farmer: Alex Gallete

The Farm 2022: Farmers celebrate Alex’s victory

Playback/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Vini Buttel is the new farmer - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 4

3rd Farmer: Vini Buttel

The Farm 2022: Vini Buttel is the new farmer

Playback/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Shayan in the field - Reproduction/PlayPlus

3 / 4

2nd farmer: Shayan

The Farm 2022: Shayan in the field

Playback/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2022: Lucas Santos appoints Deborah for the first swidden - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 4

1st Farmer: Lucas Santos

A Fazenda 2022: Lucas Santos appoints Deborah for her first swidden

Playback/PlayPlus

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’

Realities: Brazil on TV

1 | 3

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Will of Jô Soares comes to light: find out who will be the presenter’s millionaire fortune

Jô Soares died on August 5th, at the age of 84, and since then, a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved