How did Deborah get a peacock feather? started?

One of today’s roceiras in “A Fazenda 2022” (Record TV), Deborah Albuquerque caught attention when she arrived on the elimination deck with a peacock feather. The ex-Power Couple put the “gift” stuck in her boot during the moments when she spoke with Adriane Galisteu and with the public.

The penalty was given by Iran Malfitano and Shayan. Deborah showed Kerline Cardoso and Ruivinha de Marte the feather as soon as she received it.

“Guys, look at the gift Iran and Shay gave me,” she said happily.

“Fell off?” Kerline asked.

“It’s loose, like human hair,” explained Deborah, touched. “I want to show this one to my grandchildren”.

Deborah’s crowd is represented by the image of a peacock.

Before announcing the third eliminated from the edition, Galisteu reinforced that the feather held by the pawn was on the ground, since the peacock naturally releases it.

