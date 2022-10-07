“How I hate Flamengo”; Mano is caught by ‘surprise’ with a proposal from Fla straight from Rio by Inter’s holder and colorada fans revolt on the web

O Flamengo is a club that always has an eye on the ball market. It’s no wonder that it has a high-quality squad since 2019. The vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, is very knowledgeable about the business and manages to convince businessmen and even rival teams to negotiate their players with the Mais Querido do Brasil.

The novelty in relation to possible arrivals is in the offensive system. The Gaucho journalist, Lucas Collar, brought exclusive information this Thursday morning (6) that involves Flamengo. According to the communicator, the manager of striker Pedro Henrique met with the flamengo director, who offered double the current salary and wants to take him anyway to the cast of Mais Querido.

“Entrepreneurs of Pedro Henrique were in Rio de Janeiro and listened to the Flamengo project. Cariocas signal with double their current salary. (…) Flamengo promises to advance through Pedro Henrique, if there is a positive signal from the attacker. Inter has a contract with PH until the end of 2023 and he will only leave if the club wants to”, said the journalist.

It is worth remembering that the journalist Thiago Asmar, better known as “looted”, had already given this information last month about the flamengo interest in the Internacional striker. The business really proceeds and is “heating up”. On social media, Colorado fans are angry with Flamengo for offering a lot of money to sign him.

“How I hate Flamengo”, said an Inter fan on Twitter. Others show concern about the possibility of the athlete having the same interest in heading to the Rio de Janeiro club next year.