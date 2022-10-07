‘I didn’t have the strength to bury my starving daughter’

  • Andrew Harding
  • From BBC News in Baidoa (Somalia)

Dahir (left with his sister and mother) recently lost his brother to famine

An increasing number of young children are dying in Somalia amid the country’s worst drought in 40 years. Government officials say an even worse catastrophe could hit the country within days or weeks unless more help arrives.

Tears stream down 11-year-old Dahir’s hungry cheeks.

“I just want to survive this,” he says calmly.

Sitting beside the family’s shack on the dusty plain outside the town of Baidoa, his weary mother, Fatuma Omar, tells him not to cry.

