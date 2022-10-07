“I had to respect what was happening”; Dorival breaks silence and speaks for the 1st time about controversial decision in Flamengo

In addition to explaining the decision, he took the opportunity to send a message about the final of the Copa do Brasil

Since your arrival at Flamengo, coach Dorival Júnior has been questioned for a decision he has been making in the Rio de Janeiro team. The side Varela, who arrived at the mengãohas not had many opportunities, and even when Rodinei, holder of the position, is spared, he is passed over by Matheuzinho.

“Rodinei’s immediate replacement, who by merit had been keeping in the position, was Matheus, who also had good performances in the Brazilian. Varela’s arrival was important for Isla’s departure. He has excellent level and he needs a sequel. One of the few he hasn’t had yet”explained the commander.

“But I needed to respect what was happening. Matheuzinho had been playing excellent games. The time will come for Varela, who is a very good player. At the right time it will be taken advantage of”added Dorival about the decision.

The coach took advantage of the press conference to talk about the final of the Copa do Brasil. On October 12 and 19, Rubro-Negro Carioca will face Corinthians for the title of the main knockout tournament in Brazilian football.

“The impression was given that they can trust the team, which is prepared, structured. I have no doubt that we will play difficult games, but safely. May we close with a flourish if we deserve it. I strongly believe in maturity and confidence. The result would be important against Inter, but I cannot fail to praise the spirit and courage of the team, which sought until the last moment.”he concluded.