Ibovespa takes off abroad and rises 0.31%, once again with “help” from commodities; dollar is up 0.50% at R$5.20

The Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.31% this Thursday (6), at 117,560 points. The main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, with another day of help from commodities, performed better than its American peers.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 1.15%, 1.03% and 0.68%, respectively.

“Unemployment insurance data in the United States came higher than expected and the market is also anxiously awaiting Payroll data”, comments Rodrigo Cohen, co-founder of Escola de Investimentos.

In the United States, investors are positioning themselves with caution – tomorrow there will be the publication of the Payroll, the main index of the country’s labor market and which is used by the Federal Reserve as a thermometer for its monetary decisions.

You treasuries yields for ten years rose 5.9 basis points, to 3.818%, and for two years gained 9.3 points, to 4.243%.

“Just today we had a speech from Lisa Cook, director of the Fed, in which she said that they are very attentive to economic data and inflation expectations to make the next decisions regarding monetary policy”, adds Cohen.

Another factor that pressured the yield curve in the United States, and consequently risk assets, was the rise in oil. The Brent barrel for December rose again, still reflecting the announcement of cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), advancing 1.67%, to US$ 94.93.

“Brazil today is totally detached from abroad. While several international stock markets fall, the Brazilian one rises. The first important issue is the rise in oil, still impacted by the production cut by OPEC, which drives the Ibovespa upwards”, contextualizes the founder Escola de Investimentos.

Despite putting pressure on risky assets abroad, in Brazil, the rise in commodities was partly responsible for the advance of the index and the strengthening of the real – the commercial dollar rose 0.50% against the Brazilian currency, little in comparison with the DXY, which measures the strength of the American currency against other developed countries, which rose 1.01%.

“The foreign exchange market closed practically stable. The good thing is that compared to the appreciation of the Dollar index, the DXY, there is a sign that the Brazilian market reacted well to the rise in commodity prices and the inflow of foreign funds into our stock exchange”, says Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist of the Front Broker.

The Brazilian yield curve had a slight upward trend. The DIs for 2023 were stable, at 13.67%, and those for 2025 gained one basis point, at 11.53%. The DI rates for 2027 and 2029 both gained three points, at 11.34% and 11.49%, respectively. The DI for 2031 gained four points, at 11.58%.

Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) subsequently rose 2.95% and 3.41%. Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa were the common shares of Via (VIIA3), with an increase of 8.03%, those of Cogna (COGN3), with an increase of 6.85%, and those of Méliuz (CASH3), with an increase of 6 .30%.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that not all commodity companies rose, with Vale’s shares (VALE3) closing down by 1.83%, in a profit-taking session after six consecutive highs, a period in which it accumulated a rise of 13 .7%.

