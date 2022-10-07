IDEAL minimum wage announced in the amount of BRL 6,388

Many Brazilians receive a minimum wage in their jobs or through benefits. The current value of the minimum wage is BRL 1,212.00. The Constitution provides that the national floor must meet the basic needs of the worker and his family, with housing, food, education, health, leisure, clothing, hygiene, transport and social security, with adjustment according to the variation in purchasing power.

However, a study carried out by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) pointed out that the value of the ideal minimum wage for Brazilians is much higher than the current one.

Ideal minimum wage in the amount of BRL 6,388.55

The new survey promoted by Dieese, was carried out based on the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, referring to the month of July this year. The data extracted by the study determined that the minimum wage ideal for the sustenance of a Brazilian family composed of 4 members would be BRL 6,388.55.

According to the department, this amount would be able to meet all needs related to food, health, housing, hygiene, education, leisure, transportation and social security.

Dieese economist, Mariel Angeli Lopes, informed that it is not possible to increase the current value at once to what reaches the ideal. However, the current wage floor needs to be revised and corrected at a higher rate than inflation.

“We are in a situation of high cost. So the worker ends up being doubly affected. He suffers so much from the costs and high prices of food, mainly, but also from a low salary, which has not been growing significantly in recent years,” he said.

How is the minimum wage defined?

The minimum wage has its value changed annually. The increase in income takes place with the aim of providing Brazilians with the ability to continue to have purchasing power and not go beyond necessities. The value of the minimum wage is based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

National floor for 2023 in the amount of BRL 1,292

Currently, the Federal Government forecasts the minimum wage value of 2023. The current estimate is that the national floor for next year will increase by R$80, that is, from the current R$1,212 to the amount of R$1,292.

At the end of August, the text with the proposal (in the amount of R$1,302) was sent to the National Congress. The new value of the minimum wage appears in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), delivered to parliamentarians.

As stated in the document, the minimum wage value of 2023 only refers to inflation-related correction, measured based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Last Thursday (09/15), the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, however, lowered the official estimate for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which went from 7.41% to 6 .54%.

According to INPC’s current estimate, the value of the minimum wage should also be lower, in the amount of R$ 1,291.26. Therefore, the amount is R$10.00 less than the amount sent to the National Congress at the end of August.