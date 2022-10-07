“If we are right”

The workers of A Fazenda 14 (Record TV) are willing to do anything to protect themselves in the game and now they launched a fashion with the idea of ​​creating a communication signal to exchange information about what is happening in the external area of ​​the reality show. Deborah, who faces the third roça of the edition and all with her participation, received a suggestion from her ally Shay to try to help her colleagues within the reality.

The redhead disputes the public’s preference in the field formed by her, Rosi and Tiago. The Iranian’s idea is to receive information from outside the headquarters, in case the ally is eliminated in this hot seat: “Friend, if we’re right, go for red. If not, go for green”suggested Shayan, referring to the frame of the program “Hora do Faro” in which the eliminated worker of the week participates in a game with the headquarters.

The digital influencer threw a bucket of cold water on the Iranian’s head. She informed about the impossibility of executing the plan, since those eliminated are isolated after leaving headquarters to participate in the program: “They confine us to the hotel”argued the ex-Power Couple, who was soon cut by the production signal, moved to another room in the house.

Deborah survived the first two swiddens and ended up in the third without a nomination or vote. She ended up in the hot seat when she was sent to the stall by André due to the power of the flame. Tiago, who received the most votes in the house, did not miss the opportunity and chose the redhead among the members of the bay to occupy the rock bench.