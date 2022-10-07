IMF says a third of countries will enter recession next year

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the agency, stressed that all world governments will feel the effects of the international crisis.

EFE/Gian Ehrenzeller/Archive

Kristalina Georgieva, director of the IMF, warned of the impacts of the war in Ukraine starting next year



The managing director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, warned the countries of the world this Thursday, 6, saying that a third of them will enter a recession next year. The diagnosis is based on the ‘shocks’ caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rise in inflation on developed global economies. According to Georgieva, even countries that are not directly affected by the conflict in Eastern Europe will suffer the consequences. One of the measures defended by the director is the maintenance of high interest rates so that Central Banks ‘hold’ inflation. “Not increasing enough [as taxas de juros] would cause inflation to become unanchored and entrenched, which would require future interest rates to be much higher, causing great harm to growth and people,” he told a news conference. In Kristalina’s view, successive interest rate hikes can make the recession prolonged. A practice defended by some countries, the price freeze, in the opinion of the director, “is neither accessible nor effective” at this time. The adoption of the measure began to be considered by some European governments as a result of indebtedness due to energy prices, such as the United Kingdom and Germany.