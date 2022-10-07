Income Tax Exemption is APPROVED for new group; understand!

A new proposal for exemption from the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) reached the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and soon received approval. Now, there will be no more tax collection in a specific situation. To reach the decision, the ministers relied mainly on family law.

To find out who received the right to exemption and what impacts this will cause from now on, keep following the publication that we brought especially to clarify your doubts!

Who is entitled to income tax exemption?

At first, the STF took important decisions by voting in favor of the exemption from income tax in relation to what is received from food or alimony.

For example, the agency chose to deny the request for retroactivity, establishing that the new rule also applies to previous benefits. In addition, the Union had requested that there be no collection of the IRPF, respecting the limit of the exemption floor, but this request was also denied by the Supreme Court.

More clearly, the request that reached the public authorities was that citizens who already pay the IR on this gain would not receive benefits. The allegation, in this case, was that if this public asked for the refund of amounts previously paid, it would be necessary to disburse around R$ 6.5 billion, considering the previous five years plus the current year.

Thus, when asking for the limitation of the IR exemption within the ceiling, the Federal Government basically requested that all amounts that exceeded R$ 1,903.98 could be taxed. However, as mentioned earlier, the requests were denied by the STF. The body’s argument was that, by taxing the tax on food gains, the bodies would be directly affecting the interests and fundamental rights of vulnerable people.

Still, according to Minister Dias Toffoli, there are no reasonable justifications that would make the decision go back, since alimony is differently linked to the dignity of families, who receive it precisely for reasons of necessity.

Impacts of the Court’s decision

Finally, after the decision to exempt alimony, the Federal Government will no longer receive approximately R$ 1.05 billion annually, according to estimates by the Federal Revenue Service. However, the fiscal impacts for the agency may be greater than projections indicate.

This is because, if the citizen who collected the tax on the pension gain decides that he wants to be refunded, he will have the right to request the return. The expenses, therefore, could reach the aforementioned R$ 6.5 billion, according to the last five years.

This, then, was the main concern of the Federal Government with the approval of the exemption, which ended up happening by decision of the Supreme Court. It remains to be seen how the impacts will happen from now on and whether they will harm the agency in the long term.

