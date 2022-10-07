Income Tax: Learn how to include the rent received in the next statement

Citizens who receive monthly rents from individuals, in the amount lower than R$ 1,903.98, can be exempted from the Income tax. However, if the rent calculated in the booklet exceeds the amount of BRL 1,903.98 and the lessee is a legal entity, the amounts must be included in the tax return.

In this case, when the citizen receives rent values ​​that exceed the total of R$ 1,903.98 per month, the monthly calculation of the tax is mandatory, which must be done through the Carnê-Leão system.

How to include rent in the income tax return?

Firstly, it is important to highlight that the calculation must be done through Carnê-Leão, where all the necessary data for your next declaration of the Income tax. Also, it is worth mentioning that, when making the declaration, the citizen will not need to pay rent tax again.

In the system, the calculation is done automatically, as well as the issuance of the Federal Revenue Collection Document (DARF) for you to effect the payment of the IR.

Payment of the document can be made at any bank branch or through internet banking. However, the taxpayer must pay attention to the due date, because, in addition to interest, if payment does not occur on the correct date, it will be necessary to fill in the data again so that the system redoes the calculation procedure and issuance of a new document.

It is worth noting that the citizen must pay the DARF until the last working day of the month following the month in which the rent is received. However, if the contracting party is a legal entity, the citizen must only fill in the annual declaration, informing the monthly values, with the name and CNPJ of the lessee.

Didn’t receive the amount of the IR 2022 refund? see what to do

THE IRS made the payment of the 5th and last batch of the refund of the Income tax on the 30th. A total of R$ 1.9 billion was distributed to 1,220,501 taxpayers.

The payment inquiry 5th batch of refund It has been open since the 23rd of September. In addition, consultations on residual lots are available, which deal with the payment of refunds from previous years for taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh, but settled their accounts with the revenue.

It is worth noting that the IRS had already made the payment of four lots of Income Tax refund. Returns took place on May 31, June 30, July 29 and August 31. A total of 17.3 million taxpayers received the amounts.

Taxpayers received deposits directly into the bank account informed in the IRPF declaration.

Income Tax: The money didn’t make it into my account, what should I do?

In principle, if the refund amount has not been paid to the taxpayer’s account, the money will be available for withdrawal at the Bank of Brazilfor a period of one year.

To receive, the citizen must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal. There is also the possibility of service at the BB Relationship Center, at the following telephone numbers

4004-0001 (capitals);

0800-729-0001 (other locations); and

and 0800-729-0088 (special contact for the hearing impaired).

How to consult?

Payment of refunds is now available for consultation on the Federal Revenue website. To do this, just follow the steps:

First, access the Federal Revenue website; In addition, inform the CPF and date of birth; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Finally, click on “Check Refund”.