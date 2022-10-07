Influencer is arrested for harassing teenager in mall bathroom

Influencer Luciano Dias Baraina was arrested in the act, this Wednesday (5/10), in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. The blogger would have placed his hand on the private parts of a 13-year-old teenager, while the victim was using the store’s bathroom.

The situation happened around 12:30 pm at NorteShopping, when the teenager was returning from school. The boy reportedly reacted to Luciano’s act and called the mall’s security guards.

The teenager’s mother claimed that Luciano tried to grab her son’s private parts while he was using the urinal. She even says she was in shock when she got the news.

“He went into the bathroom and when he was urinating; the guy walked in, stopped at the urinal next to him and tried to grab my son’s private parts. At the same time, he pushed the guy and ran away. The security guards were near the bathroom, immediately held the man and called the police. Then they contacted me. I ran right away. I was in shock,” she, who preferred not to be identified, told the UOL portal.

The 21st DP, where the case was registered, had access to the images from the shopping center’s security cameras. According to the report, the video shows the blogger entering the bathroom and, a short time later, the teenager leaving the place, running.

Luciano was sent to the Benfica prison. He is expected to go through a custody hearing on Thursday (10/6).

To the UOL portal, NorteShopping stated that “the case remains under investigation by public authorities and the mall is available to cooperate”.