Influencer is disappointed with Gloria Maria for scolding on the web: ‘I expected support’

Digital influencer Nataly Gabrielly, owner of the Instagram profile “Travel without limits”, rebutted the scolding she took from Gloria Maria, after she accused her on the web of “stealing” the title of the presenter of “first black Brazilian to turn around to the world”.

The presenter of “Globo reporter” went to the young woman’s social network to complain about the fact that Nataly said on her page to be the “first black Brazilian woman visiting every country in the world”. Such a description can be found in the influencer’s Instagram bio, who has more than 50,000 followers.

Annoyed, Gloria left a message in Nataly’s latest post scolding her.

“Honey, you can’t say you’re the first black Brazilian woman to visit every country in the world. It’s ugly. It looks like you want to take advantage of the work and success of those who came before and continue to travel the world for destiny and passion . Humility is part of wisdom”, criticized the journalist, who in more than 50 years of career traveled the world doing several reports for Globo.

Amid the controversy, Nataly says she was upset with the scolding and disappointed with Gloria Maria.

“I received that comment. At first, I was very happy, because I thought ‘wow, Gloria Maria commented on my video’. And when I saw the message, I felt very upset, because I expected support, support. we don’t need to depend on anything or anyone to make our dreams come true, but I hoped that the woman who inspired me in journalism and travel could, at least, give me a word of comfort, but on the contrary. I can’t say that I’m the first, that I’m belittling whoever came before me’, and that’s not that goal, that’s not the proposal,” he said.

The young woman had already responded to Gloria Maria’s “scolding”, explaining that she is “on a journey to visit all the countries in the world in record time, competing with an American”.

Nataly ended the controversy by stating that she was inspired by the presenter: “You are an inspiration to me and you have opened paths and doors for many, especially for me. on my way”.