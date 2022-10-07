Inmates’ wives accumulate thousands of followers showing their lives and their husbands’ lives | News

To the sound of a national rap, Milka da Silva Melo , 22, appears in a video walking towards the Xuri Penitentiary Complex, in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo. The recording, recorded and published by her in early September on her profile on TikTok brings the hashtag #WomanOfPrison which in recent years has become one of the trademarks on the social network among female companions of men arrested across the country.

“Sunday is coming, my wife comes to see me. Saudade is bush, it makes the rascal suffer. Responsa warrior, I’ve never been held back, and it’s only detention for two years, brother. She can delay, but fail, not that, great value, great consideration”, says the published excerpt of the song.

the letter of Just a dreamfrom the group 509–E, and other raps written by ex-prisoners in Brazil seem to portray not only the experiences of Milka, but of many young Brazilian women they found on TikTok and other social networks a space for expression and acceptance in moments of solitude far from fellow prisoners.

An attendant at a beverage distributor in the municipality of Cariacica, Espírito Santo, Milka tells about when she started publishing videos about her husband Tawander, 23, two months after he was arrested, in 2020. “I wasn’t even going to post, it was a simple post that I had no idea I would get where it has,” she says, who now has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

“The followers were increasing, the views too, I was meeting amazing people who are at the same time as me. (…) Always there motivating me to post more things, talking about what they go through, several asking for advice about this life we ​​lead, which is not easy, unfortunately ”, she says.

Milka’s friend, the paulista Letícia Nascimento, 27, says that she was one of the first women to “bomb” on TikTok with videos about her companion Matheus, 26, also imprisoned since the beginning of the pandemic, currently in a prison in Balbinos, in the interior of São Paulo. “Nobody posted, it was me and three other girls. Then it started to go viral overnight, when I went to see it I was already pumped”, says she, who is a dental assistant and lives in the municipality of Carapicuíba, in São Paulo.

“I said: ‘let’s break the taboo, let’s make this normal’, then I started posting, posting, and I’m where I am today”, Letícia continues, referring to her almost 140,000 followers on TikTok, about 30,000 on TikTok. Instagramand its 1.6 million likes in publications on the video network.

About the reason for the high repercussion of the videos in a short time, she guesses: “People are curious, right?! He wants to know about our life. My views hit 12k just when I ask a question. They want to know, out of curiosity, what our life is like, the prison, what we take…”, she replies.

also gives Big Sao Paulo, another young woman married to an inmate and a resident of the Pimentas neighborhood in Guarulhos, has her own hypothesis about the thousands of followers she gained on Instagram and TikTok in the last year. “When I started posting it was more when I received a letter from him, then I posted it on Insta”, she introduces Moline Pereira dos Santos23, Gutierres’ partner, detained in February 2020 in Franco da Rocha, just before visits were banned in the prison during the most critical phase of the pandemic.

“That’s when I started to post, other girls started to identify themselves and that’s when I didn’t feel alone anymore, (…) that’s where I found my relief because we, prisoners’ women, are very lonely. We want to talk, but the other person who has a normal life won’t understand what I’m saying, won’t understand the emotion of receiving a letter, of receiving an email [do companheiro preso]”, he reported by audio to the report.

heard by GQ Brazilthe three say they choose to ignore the “evil” judgments that have already circulated among their contents and cling to the affection they receive on the networks, usually from other “sisters-in-law”, as the companions of the imprisoned “brothers” are known.

“Oh, there are a lot of mean and repetitive comments, like: ‘Oh, it’s not just you who visits, he has another one’, that I was a lunch box [de preso], cursing me, many things like that, many cursing comments. But I prefer to pretend I don’t even see it and get only the good comments, which I know will do me good”, says Milka.

Like Letícia, Moline publishes videos that accumulate thousands of views in social networks about the preparation of meals that they take to their companions on visiting days and the jumbos, as the food and hygiene products authorized by the prison administration to be sent by the prisoner’s family are called.

The Guarulhense, known as “Momo do Guti” by her 27,000 followers on TikTok, says that she “went viral” after having published, in April, a video in which she taught how to prepare a “prisoner noodles” and that today accumulates more 2.5 million views on the platform.

“This video for me is my baby. (…) I will always talk about my prisoner pasta, which is what I send him every time and he loves it, shares it with the boys who don’t have visitors inside. So imagine [preparar] a 4 kg bowl,” she says proudly.

In Vila Velha prison, where Milka visits her husband Tawander, the rules are different. “Many people ask in my videos: ‘Can you do this at the unit you visit? As? Here you can’t’, that kind of thing”, says the capixaba.

“It is quite different to [penitenciária] from here from other places that I always see. Here, you cannot enter jumbo, for example. If only I could, I would be there willing to take it all”, he guarantees.

Unlike Letícia and Moline, who are authorized to visit their husbands every 15 days, Milka has access to two types of visits, a “social” visit for family members, two alternate Sundays per month, and an “intimate” visit, also fortnightly, on Fridays. . Between Cariacica’s constant trips to Vila Velha, she records the moments when she gets ready to visit her partner and takes the opportunity to explain the dress code of Xuri’s CP.

“Where I visit, you can only enter from [calça] leggings, or knee-length dress, or skirt. And it has specific colors, for example, black, red and blue cannot enter”, explains Milka in one of the videos of the series “get ready for one more visit”, published in early October on her TikTok profile.

Letícia, who married Matheus remotely in August last year, says she needs to travel almost 400 kilometers by bus, for six hours, to be able to visit her husband in the Balbinos male penitentiary, in the interior of São Paulo.

“It’s pretty tiring, I’m not going to lie. Knowing that I’m going there has a greater strength, but it’s not easy, especially when everything is done alone. So it’s literally exhausting, physically and psychologically, you have to live one day at a time because you can’t give up,” he said over the phone.

“If we talk about the things we do for them inside and outside, these 15 days, sometimes, thinking about it, are even good because we have to pay a round trip van, which is 100, sometimes 80 reais, pay for the food we make, because every week we try to please them there with a different food”, comments Moline.

Milka also claims not to receive any help from her partner’s friends or relatives. “Since he was arrested, the only person who stood by him was me. Of all the people he was surrounded by when he was here on the street, I was the only one who didn’t abandon him”, he guarantees.

“In this life we ​​learn a lot, right?! When you’re out here, you have a thousand people calling you to do something. Now, when you fall in there, you can forget, that all those people are gone. This is the reality,” he continues.

For Rafael Alcadipani, member of the Brazilian Public Security Forumwhat may explain the dedication of many women to men who are in prison is a “higher fidelity building” that they show they nurture for them.

“Many people say that the lives of women in women’s prisons, for example, are very sad. Very few companions visit, but the woman does not. And not only the women of the prisoners, but the sisters, the mothers of the prisoners, who tend to have this social construction of affection and care in our society”, she comments.

Asked separately about what it’s like to relate to a person who is in prison, Milka, Letícia and Moline chose the same word to define their days away from them.

“Christmas and new Year it’s horrible for me, wow, they’re the dates I least like: birthday, christmas, new year. I don’t like. I just like the new year, to be honest, because it’s one less [de prisão]right?”, says Letícia.

For Milka, who claims to have suffered from insomnia since her partner was arrested, “the worst part of all is having to know how to deal with homesickness”, even when she wakes up “out of the blue” at dawn and starts looking at the photos she revealed of her life. husband.

“Knowing that we won’t be able to be with the person we love is horrible. So, I spend the week anxiously waiting for the day of the visit, so I can hug, kiss, know if something happened”, she says.