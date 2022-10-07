Internet reflects separation of Maira Cardi and Arthur Aguiar | Vogue

This Thursday (10.06), Maíra Cardi announced the end of her relationship with former BBB, Arthur Aguiar. Fans were surprised and went to social media to talk about it as soon as they learned of the separation.

On Twitter, fans were divided over the announcement. While some were sad, as they “shipped” the couple since the musician’s participation in Big Brother Brazil, others found it funny and remembered all his betrayals.

“Arthur and Maira Cardi have split up once again. The whole shocked Brazil is just talking about something else,” said one. “In a month when Arthur Aguiar and Maira Cardi return, we will pretend to be surprised”, predicted another internet user.

2 of 2 Maira Caridi, Arthur Aguiar and daughter, Sophia (Photo: Reproduction) — Photo: Vogue Maira Caridi, Arthur Aguiar and daughter, Sophia (Photo: Reproduction) — Photo: Vogue

This Thursday (06.10), Maira Cardi announced the separation on her Instagram and surprised fans: “End of our journey together, but the beginning of a new path better for both”, he wrote in the caption.

Maira and Arthur got married in 2017, after a few months of dating, in a surprise ceremony made by the influencer. The following year, their first and only child, 4-year-old Sophia Aguiar, was born.