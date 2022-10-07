Ipea reduces inflation projection and result can impact salary

Earlier this month, the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) released a new inflation forecast for the year 2022. A readjustment to 6%. In practice, this new number can mean a considerable change in the pocket of Brazilian workers during the year 2023, as this level can influence the minimum wage.

Officially, the government can use inflation data to define what the minimum wage will be for the following year. The general idea is that the citizen does not lose purchasing power. Considering the data from this inflation forecast, the salary value could be 1,284.72 in 2023, an increase of R$ 72.72.

It is worth remembering that the minimum wage needs to be readjusted every year. It is a constitutional rule. In theory, the government only has the power to decide whether to grant the real increase to workers, or whether to set the number only in accordance with inflation data. Specifically, the Bolsonaro government has been opting for the second option.

Today, the national minimum wage for Brazilian workers is R$ 1212. This number defines a series of receipts across the country, such as pension payments, for example. The definitions of per capita income in some social programs are also based on the minimum wage defined by the Federal Government.

The last projection made by the Ministry of Citizenship for the minimum wage points to R$ 1,292 in 2023. As well as the value of R$ 1,284.72 mentioned in this article, there is still no confirmation in this regard. It is necessary to wait for a few more months for the Ministry of Citizenship to make a decision based on a number of factors.

“ideal” minimum wage

Regardless of the value that will be defined by the government, the fact is that it will be far from what is considered ideal. Today, the majority of Brazilian workers receive much less than they need to live with a minimum of dignity.

At least that’s what data from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) show. According to the survey, the current value of the minimum wage should be at least R$ 6,388.55 this September.

Dieese explains that it arrives at this number considering the price data of the basic food basket and inflation. They also consider that every citizen needs to live with dignity not only to eat, but also to consume a number of other products.

major readjustment

In a recent interview, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will work to pay a higher readjustment to the minimum wage. The candidate made the statement during an interview for Jornal da Record, on Record TV. At the time, the head of state was asked about his position of not having given the real increase in recent years.

“It was due to the pandemic, we spent R$ 700 billion in 2020, not only to fight the virus, but also the resources for states and municipalities. For Emergency Aid. We paid Emergency Aid to 68 million people in 2020. We had no way of going beyond the readjustment equivalent to inflation,” Bolsonaro said.

“Obviously, as our government is a government that does not steal, unlike Lula who stole the nation everywhere, we have money left over for you, in accordance with a project with the Brazilian parliament, to seek to give a greater readjustment to the salary minimum”, he added, without explaining how he will be able to give the raise.