“Is Simaria jealous of her sister?”; Simaria would have anticipated her return little by little because she felt uncomfortable with Simone’s success, says columnist

It seems that the atmosphere between the sisters Simone and Simaria is just one of smiles. After the controversial separation of the duo, a lot has been said about the sisters who decided to go solo. One in each corner! Simone, it seems, is in the mood to continue singing for the duo’s audience, which is now divided. Simaria, on the other hand, appears very calm about her decisions, however, it may be that something is bothering the singer.

During the Band’s programming, on Cátia Fonseca’s program, ‘O Melhor da Tarde’, the presenter comments the following: “What is this story that Simaria is jealous of her sister?”journalist Kaká Mayer responds to the communicator: “That’s right. Simaria, who said she’d give her some time to sing, said she’d take care of her voice. But, she’s going to start her solo career there almost together with her sister?! And the sister who’s been choosing repertoire, who has been working on a solo career, how will she work via marketing. Simaria suddenly announces her first solo career show?!”released.

Surprised Katie replies: “But she can sing what? Can she sing the duo’s songs?.” Káká later explains the situation: “It depends on the agreement they made, but you must definitely sing yes.”, he confessed. Mama Bruschetta, present in the chat, emphasizes on the controversial topic: So saying around, that she [Simaria] anticipated this return, because she saw that Simone is having a hell of a success on her own too.”says.

The two had a turbulent end and recently Simaria made a surprise public appearance to her sister saying goodbye, as she can’t do it the right way. The atmosphere between the two so far is the best, but according to what has been said, it could be that something is bothering you.