IS THE AMOUNT OF BRL 1,294 PAID TODAY (10/07)? See WHO RECEIVES, PIS TABLE and PIS 2023 CALENDAR

Private sector professionals from all over the country are waiting for the payment of PIS base year 2021.

In theory, the payment of PIS base year 2021 Should be released in this year.

O PIS is delayed because of the pandemic of Covid-19in a decision of the federal government.

Because of that, the PIS in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 haven’t had yet payment schedule released by the government.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

O codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund) announced that it will hold a meeting with the federal government, still in 2022, to organize the payment schedule for the PIS.

If not paid this year, the PIS base year 2021 should be carried out in 2023.

If done in 2023, employees will receive a higher value.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As stated above, the payment of PIS base year 2021 is held in 2023 will have higher value.

That’s because the payment of PIS is directly linked to the value of minimum wage.

The federal government sent a proposal that provides for the minimum wage of BRL 1,302.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who: