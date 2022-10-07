IS THE AMOUNT OF BRL 1,294 PAID TODAY (10/07)? See WHO RECEIVES, PIS TABLE and PIS 2023 CALENDAR

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on IS THE AMOUNT OF BRL 1,294 PAID TODAY (10/07)? See WHO RECEIVES, PIS TABLE and PIS 2023 CALENDAR 2 Views

Private sector professionals from all over the country are waiting for the payment of PIS base year 2021.

In theory, the payment of PIS base year 2021 Should be released in this year.

below see Latest news of PIS and:

  • PIS Calendar;

  • PIS table;

  • PIS 2021;

  • PIS base year 2021;

  • PIS Calendar 2022;

  • PIS 2022

  • PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY

O PIS is delayed because of the pandemic of Covid-19in a decision of the federal government.

Because of that, the PIS in 2021PIS base year 2021 haven’t had yet payment schedule released by the government.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

O codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund) announced that it will hold a meeting with the federal government, still in 2022, to organize the payment schedule for the PIS.

If not paid this year, the PIS base year 2021 should be carried out in 2023.

If done in 2023, employees will receive a higher value.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As stated above, the payment of PIS base year 2021 is held in 2023 will have higher value.

That’s because the payment of PIS is directly linked to the value of minimum wage.

The federal government sent a proposal that provides for the minimum wage of BRL 1,302.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who:

  1. They received up to two minimum wages;

  2. They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days a year;

  3. Have updated data in the registry;

  4. They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Why Petrobras (PETR4) needs to raise fuel prices – Money Times

The last time Petrobras raised prices was on June 18. (Image: Pixabay/Engin_Akyurt) In recent days, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved