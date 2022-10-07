Is the limit over? Nubank launches function to request more credit

One of the most popular digital banks in Brazil, the Nubanklaunched a series to explain how the credit reviews for card limit increase are established for users. The aim is to clarify why a person receives more purchasing power in purple than others.

According to Nubank, threshold analyzes are developed proactively, that is, the client does not need to request them for them to occur. In this way, each user receives the appropriate limit according to their expenses and financial situation.

New Nubank function to understand the card limit

In an attempt to clarify how it defines the limit for each user, the digital bank has just launched the “Limit Evolution” function.

It allows the user to check when the next limit increase analyzes will take place and, from there, he can choose whether he wants to wait longer or ask for an immediate increase, if he decides that this is the time.

Here’s a video that explains in practice the release of the digital bank limit:

How to access Nubank’s “Limit Evolution” function?

THE fintech announced that the novelty is being released gradually to users of roxinho. To know if it is already working in the bank application, just follow these steps:

Access the Nubank app; Then, on the home screen, tap on “Credit Card”; Go to “Adjust Limit”; Finally, tap on “Limit Evolution”.

In addition to consulting the date of the next analysis, the customer can suggest a credit limit if the current one is not enough.

In the “Result of the last analysis” section, it is possible to verify the data of the most recent evaluation carried out by the bank. The app will also give you tips on how to receive a limit increase as some habits change with the card.