Is there already free internet for Brazilian students?

The Internet Brazil program aims to provide free internet to Brazilian students. To get an idea of ​​how important the topic is, a study carried out by Instituto Locomotiva, in partnership with PwC, pointed out that 71% of the Brazilian population over 16 years old cannot use the internet regularly.

To be covered by the program, created by the RNP system and the Ministry of Communications, beneficiaries must meet certain requirements, as in other aids that are granted by the Federal Government.

About the program that offers free internet

The program that gives free internet is for students who are studying from the 3rd year of elementary school or who are in high school. In addition, students must be part of the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais (CadÚnico).

The connection will take place through a chip with a data package that will be delivered to each student. The implementation of the measure will happen gradually, contemplating, in this first phase, the cities of Caicó (RN), Campina Grande (PB), Caruaru (PB), Juazeiro (BA), Mossoró (RN) and Petrolina (PE).

Thus, by the end of this year, the goal is to distribute approximately 10,000 chips to connect students throughout the national territory. Anyone who does not have an electronic device or who already has a chip and data package provided by other projects cannot be part of Internet Brasil.

Another initiative also offers free internet

The program was instituted by Law No. 14,351 and published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) at the beginning of the year. With the measure, the expectation is that there will be a reduction of 30% to 40% in the number of homes that do not have broadband access.

However, Internet Brasil is not the only program developed to bring people free internet. Wi-Fi Brasil is an initiative that has already promoted installations in more than 17,000 Brazilian locations, including quilombola and indigenous communities.

It is worth remembering that internet access is granted through facilities in specific places, which can be schools, libraries and public institutions, and also in public squares.

Image: @rawpixel.com/freepik.com