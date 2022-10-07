“It is not and never was”

Jenny Miranda he returned to controversy on social networks and, this time, he even exposed the paternity of his daughter Bia Mirandawhich is currently confined to The Farm 14. The influencer became known after controversies involving the family of Gretchen.

In a sequence of stories on Instagram, Jenny says she’s not upset that her daughter doesn’t mention her on the show, but instead sends messages to her father, who was never present.: “She came in with a concept in there that totally changed out here. She came in with people who are no longer out here. And that to her I was a monster due to the fight that was made. Now the father question, when you know who her father is, let me know, because so far I don’t know”said.

“Father for me is the one who creates, who takes care, who watches over, who does things. Not that I don’t know who the father is, I obviously know who he is, but he has no part in Ana Beatriz’s life, so for me, he’s not her father and never was.”he added. Jenny also revealed that Bia and her father only got closer just before the reality show.. “A little before the person entered the program (Bia), the person became a father, became a friend and then he entered the program with this conception of ‘oh my father, my family'”, explained.

Finally, Jenny took the opportunity to pin the owner of the hit conga la congawith whom he considered his mother and cut relations: “This whole circus that was created to put my daughter in reality, included a ‘father’ who was not a father and a ‘grandmother’ who abandoned her alleged granddaughter during the program at the slightest slip of Bia”, finished.