Itaú ZERA fee for these operations

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa will offer Auxílio Brasil consignment with interest below 3.5%

As of this Thursday (06), the brokerage fees in operations for Itaú customers will be zero. The measure is unprecedented among traditional banks and represents a milestone in competition with fintechs, which had not operated with this type of charge for a few years.

Previously, the fixed fee was BRL 4.90 for brokerage and BRL 2.90 for day trades. These values ​​will continue to apply to customers who are serviced via the trading desk or telephone.

Itaú’s zero rates

The negotiations that will have the zero rate are as follows:

Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR);

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF);

Actions;

Options.

From now on, equity investments can be made by clients, with a zero-brokerage fee, through the Itaú ion application and through the Itaú Corretora home broker.

The bank’s objective, according to Claudio Sanches, director of Investment and Pension Products at Itaú Unibanco, is to provide better and more complete experiences to investors and “easy access to a complete portfolio of products”.

Itaú X Fintechs

The measure adopted by Itaú, as mentioned above, is a way of attacking fintechs, which have achieved a large space in the financial market in recent years by offering less bureaucratic options and reduced fees to customers.

As a result, digital banks have taken people away from traditional banks, such as Itaú. The giant’s decision is a way of trying to block this movement and prevent user migration.

In recent months, Itaú has announced a series of novelties in this regard to reverse the game against fintechs. The bank stopped charging custody fees on fixed income, variable income, Treasury and Real Estate Funds.

How to access Caixa Tem through the website?

In addition, it launched the ion application, an investment platform that follows the Open Banking model.

Itaú is the largest bank in the country

Currently, according to surveys carried out by Exame magazine based on data from companies in the financial market, Itaú occupies the first place in the ranking of the largest banks in Brazil in 2022.

Despite the expressive growth of fintechs, the traditional bank is still considered the largest financial institution in the country.

According to the most recent data, Itaú has approximately 56 million customers and is active in 21 countries around the world.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL/shutterstock.com