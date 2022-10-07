“It’s good information for Fla’s fans to know…”; Pilhado gives live reason why Varela doesn’t have a chance with Dorival and drives Nation crazy

With a 0-0 draw against International last Wednesday (5), Flamengo remained outside the G-4 of the Brazilian championship with 49 points. Despite not being in the fight for the title of the Brazilian, the goal is to stay at the top of the table. Even more if we take into account the investment made by the board in hiring reinforcements in the last transfer window.

Despite the dome Dearest having been assertive in most reinforcements, some have not yet demonstrated what was expected on the field. What is the case of the right-back Guillermo Varelawho has a contract with the Club until May 2023. Since he arrived at the Rio de Janeiro team, the athlete has not played a full game for the team.

during the program Hit Readygives Young panthe commentator Nilson Cesarpersonal friend of Dorivalrevealed the reason why the coach is not giving the full-back so much opportunity, keeping wheeled as the holder of the position. “Now we are going to put the Uruguayan to decide the Libertadores final. Dorival will not do that. He loses the group doing that.”, highlighted.

The host, Thiago Asmarstill passed on the information and highlighted that the player has not been training well and, because of that, he has not had the opportunity with the technician. “Do you think that if Varela was playing a pool in training, he wouldn’t be playing? (…) Varela is not training well. It is good information for Flamengo fans to know”.