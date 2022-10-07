J Balvin declares himself to Anitta and talks about the difficulty to come to Brazil

J Balvin knows that it is not easy to overcome the language barrier and conquer the Brazilian market. Even so, the 37-year-old Colombian singer chose Brazil to start his South American tour and sing songs from his latest album, “JOSÉ”.

About six years ago, he had his first contact with the country when he recorded the remix of “Ginza” with Anitta. At the time, the Brazilian popstar was taking the opposite path: she was taking her first steps in building her career in the Hispanic countries of Latin America.

Today, they are friends and exchange declarations of affection in interviews and on social media.

“Anitta is a special woman. She is a sister, I love her. She gave me many blessings, good energy. She introduced me to the public, introduced me to Brazil. ‘This is my brother’. I am happy with our brotherhood”, he says in interview with splash.

Balvin says the two exchange messages on WhatsApp and meet when they can. He says that the two went out to celebrate together after Anitta won the “Best Latin Video” at the 2022 VMAs with the song “Envolver”, in August.

“A little while ago, we went out to dinner when she won the MTV award. We went out to dinner, went to a party and talked a lot. When we can, we talk, and we talk a lot”, he continues, who does not rule out new partnerships with the Brazilian.

To her, I will never say ‘no’. Whenever she wants to do something with me, she knows she can count on me. I know that with her, (it happens) the same.

Anitta and J Balvin in the video for ‘Downtown’ in 2018 Image: Disclosure

In addition to Anitta, in the conversation with splashBalvin also cites other Brazilian artists he admires, in addition to comparing funk to reggaeton.

“(I know) Leo Santana, MC Fioti, Ludmilla… I’m learning more and more. Brazil has a lot of artists. You have to be here to learn more about the culture… I love funk, it’s Brazilian reggaetón. It’s the sound that came from the street, expanded and that everyone likes.

And reveals plans for free time in the country. “I want to know a lot while the show in São Paulo doesn’t arrive. I want to learn a lot about the culture. I want to go to Christ, to Corcovado”, she says.

Brazilian market

Named José Álvaro Balvin, the singer has more than 52 million monthly listeners on Spotify, but only now, for the first time, brings a full concert tour to the country. In 2017, he even sang in the country, but it was at a festival.

There are no reggaeton shows here normally. For me, it’s my first reggaeton show, finally, as J Balvin. super happy and very grateful

in chat with splashhe still praises Brazilian fans and says they are “a blessing”.

“(Here) You listen to music in Portuguese or English. In Spanish, it’s very little. It’s nice to see that there are people who came to see us, who are supporting us. For me, it’s like a challenge to be able to win the audience of Brazil with music, good energy. And that, more and more, the concerts of balvin are larger in Brazil. It’s a totally new market for us all the time”, he explains.

J Balvin debuts tour in Brazil Image: Roberto Filho/Brazil News

After performing in Rio yesterday, the Colombian takes the stage at the Allianz Parque Hall, in São Paulo, on Saturday. The opening will be by Gloria Groove and Tropkillaz. Brazil is the only country to host two shows on the tour that mixes hits and tracks from the latest album, “JOSÉ”. He then visits Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Paraguay.

He was recently in the Vatican on a date with the Pope. They talked about how music can help talk about mental health, which is still taboo in society. Balvin, who has already reported having gone through depressive crises, he explains why he addresses the issue.

“The world suffers a lot from mental health. That’s why I talk about it. I just made a new app, it’s called OYE. It’s to help people who have a bad time and don’t know how to channel their feelings and emotions… transmit messages”, he concludes.

How was J Balvin’s first concert in Brazil?

At almost 10 pm last Wednesday, J Balvin took the stage at Vivo Rio, in the South Zone of Rio, to sing to fans who were waiting for his first solo show in the country.

Even on a smaller stage and audience than he is used to around the world, he put on a full show and seemed to be at home as he sang from a table that spanned the length of the stage. The performance featured a light show, colorful scenery and different looks.

Accompanied by three musicians and ten dancers, including Brazilians, he performed for more than 1h30 and interacted with fans by speaking a few words in Portuguese.

“My name is J Balvin, I’m from Medellín, Colombia,” he said, before thanking him in Portuguese: “Thank you, Brazil.”

During the performance, J Balvin climbed barefoot on a table that was part of the set. Image: Leo Lemos

Anitta was not present as many fans expected, but she was remembered during the show, at least in the setlist of the presentation. “Bola Rebola”, which featured Bianca, from the hit “Aí, Preto”, and “Ginza” were present.

In the setlist, there are songs such as: “Mi Gente”, which won a remix with Beyoncé, “Con Altura”, a feat with Rosalía”, and “La Canción”, a partnership with Bad Bunny. Anitta, the hit “Downtown”, track that has more than 600 million views on YouTube alone.

The opening was with Leo Santana, who was accompanied by his wife, Lore Improta. Celebrities also honored the Colombian, such as Bruna Marquezine, Erika Januza, Gabily, Pocah and Lexa.

Check out the setlist:

1. My people

2. Reggaeton

3. beautiful

4. ¿Qué más pues?

5. Follow

6. With height

7. Blanco / Amarillo / Azul / Morado

8. Jellyfish

9. X

10. Safari

11.6 AM

12. oh let’s go

13. Bellacon

14. How hot

15. Crazy with you

16. 7th of May

17. The song

18. Red

19. One Day

20. Mojaita

21. What do you want

22. Yo le llego

23. Don’t know me

24. Ginza

25. I Like It

26. In da Getto