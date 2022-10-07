JN ‘disappears’ after climbing and leaves viewers confused

Soon after the opening of Jornal Nacional this Thursday (6), viewers were surprised by the different start to the news. After the call to the program and opening, the camera focused on William Bonner and, instead of giving the first news of the night, the journalist called the commercial break.

The audience was even more worried because of the advertisement, which lasted about five minutes, two more than the program usually has. Some more attentive viewers noticed an overlap in the opening song and a horn-like sound like that when the theme song ended.

The fact is that, after the long commercial break, the newspaper continued as usual, without Bonner or Renata Vasconcellos having explained if something had happened behind the scenes.



Público raised hypotheses about an unusual moment in Jornal Nacional

It didn’t take long for netizens to guess about the reason for the curious change on social media. Some said it was a mistake behind the scenes, others believe that Bonner was feeling sick, there were also those who said it was just a commercial action. The fact is that the episode gave rise to talk and moved Twitter on Thursday night (6).

“JN climbed and Bonner called break. Something bad happened”, wrote one person. “Did something happen at JN? After the climb, Bonner called for the break which was very long…”, doubted one person. “What happened to Jornal Nacional? I got the call and Bonner appeared just saying: ‘These are the highlights of JN and we’ll be back soon'”, said another person.

See more repercussion of the different opening of Jornal Nacional on the web:

The different opening of Jornal Nacional came just over a year after an error on Globo made the news to air ahead of time and the failure that left Renata Vasconcellos embarrassed.