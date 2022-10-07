Journalist who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer reveals why he devours victims

Following the success of the Netflix series Dahmer: An American Cannibal, much material from the time of Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes and imprisonment is being rediscovered. Among them the interview given by the criminal in February 1993 – two years after the serial killer’s arrest, on the program “Inside Edition”, on the American broadcaster CBS.

The interview by journalist Nancy Glass was published on YouTube on November 27, 2018 and has over 29 million views. Now, the journalist has revealed new details of the encounter with the serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series.

In a recent appearance on Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show, Nancy recalled Jeffrey Dahmer’s justification for eating parts of his victims after killing them. “He said he decided to eat them because he wanted them to be a part of him. He was desperately lonely and very ashamed of being gay.”

The journalist also revealed that Dahmer appeared “completely normal” despite his sick crimes and troubled childhood. She explained that she knew Jeffrey’s family before she started writing him letters, which led her to discover the reasons why the serial killer killed 17 people – while eating some of their dead bodies – between 1978 and 1991.

Nancy Glass said Dahmer had “bonding issues” stemming from the fact that his mother, Joyce Flint, wouldn’t allow anyone to touch him after he was born, “except to change his diaper.” Jeffrey became obsessed with the idea of ​​people leaving him – and in his twisted mind, he believed that eating his victims meant they would be with him forever.

When asked by the radio host if Glass felt empathy for Jeffrey Dahmer while sending letters or interviews in prison, Nancy said no. The journalist had always kept a professional distance from the serial killer and avoided trial, but this was no different from how she would interview any public figure.

Glass stated, “When you’re interviewing a politician. You are careful, right? You don’t judge, but you ask the questions for the viewers to judge. And that was my job [com o Jeffrey Dahmer]”.

The journalist also spoke about how she met the serial killer’s family before finally interviewing Dahmer in prison. “I have been involved with the family for several years. The father [Lionel Dahmer] never thought something was wrong [com Jeffrey]. He never noticed,” she said. After receiving permission from Dahmer’s family to write to him in prison, “he wrote me back, and then we started talking.”

“The super scary part [foi] that he looked perfectly normal. This is terrifying,” she added. “It was weird. I mean, you can hear the way he’s talking to me is very thoughtful. He tells me, ‘I’m sorry for what I did.’ But he is a psychopath. He doesn’t even know what those words mean”, completes the Journalist.

Dahmer committed all 17 murders between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 and died at age 34 in 1994 after being beaten by a fellow inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in the US state of Wisconsin.

The series “Dahmer: An American Cannibal” has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV show of all time, according to Variety. Streaming measures overall popularity by counting hours viewed in the first 28 days. After just 12 days, the production has been viewed for 496.1 million hours – and it still has 16 more days to go further up the chart. According to Netflix figures, at least 56 million households have consumed all 10 episodes (approximately 8.8 hours total) so far.

Divided into ten episodes, the Netflix production explores the way the character managed to escape the prison sentences of the time, the deaths he committed and the flawed performance of the Wisconsin police, in the United States.

According to the official synopsis, “Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer brutally took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. “Dahmer: An American Cannibal” is a series that exposes these unscrupulous crimes and how contempt for minority groups, structural racism and institutional failures allowed one of the most infamous serial killers in US history to continue to act in the open for longer. of a decade”.

Created by Ryan Murphy, known for productions such as “Glee” (2009) and “American Horror Story” (2011), the series produced by Netflix stars actor Evan Peters. The miniseries sets out to tell Dahmer’s crimes through the perspective of the killer’s victims. For that, it counts with Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins in its cast. The production has an indicative rating for people over 18 years old. See the trailer: