Juliette criticizes Bolsonaro’s xenophobia against Northeasterners: “on the 30th we will repay in very clear language”

Singer repudiated the attitude of the current chief executive, who pejoratively associated Lula’s good performance in the Northeast in these elections to an alleged ‘illiteracy’ in the region.

247 – One of the biggest digital influencers in Brazil, the singer Juliette repudiated, this Thursday (6), the xenophobia of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Northeastern people, after the current Chief Executive to associate, in a pejorative way, the good performance of former President Lula (PT) in the Northeast in these elections to an alleged ‘illiteracy’ in the region .

In a live that took place this Wednesday (5), Bolsonaro declared: “Lula won in 9 of the 10 states with the highest illiteracy rate. Do you know what these states are? In our Northeast. It is not just a high or more severe illiteracy rate in these states. Other economic data are now also lower in the region.”

The influencer and singer, then, said on her Twitter that she is not surprised “neither with the person, nor with the attitude”, showing that she does not expect anything good from Bolsonaro, and also added that “on the 30th we can repay in a language very clear”, in reference to the second round of the presidential elections.

“I wanted to be surprised by the prejudiced speeches about the Northeast, but I am not. Neither with the person, nor with the attitude. This is the reflection of a shallow, uninformed and malicious thought. New? None! But on the 30th we can reciprocate in very clear language,” wrote Juliette.

The tweet also received a response from Lula, who endorsed the singer’s speech: “That’s it!”

Lula, even during an act in São Bernardo do Campo this Thursday, also spoke about Bolsonaro’s xenophobia and shouted that “whoever has a drop of Northeastern blood cannot vote for this denier, monster, who governs this country. He has to learn a lesson.”

