Justice Orders TIM and Vivo to Pay R$ 1.52 Bi. But Action Can Rise

A court decision causes shares of the stock exchange’s telephone companies to lose up to 6% in value since Monday.

The decision, handed down on Monday this week by the judge of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Viana, responsible for the judicial reorganization process of Oi (OIBR3), determines that Claro, TIM (TIMS3) and Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) have up to 48 hours to deposit R$ 1.52 billion for the acquisition of the operator, under penalty of a fine of 10% of the value.

The companies appealed the decision. The acting president of the TJRJ, judge José Carlos Maldonado de Carvalho, denied the request made by TIM, VIVO and Claro for the judge’s decision to be suspended.