Know which foods are very bad for an empty stomach!

They exist foods that can end up doing a lot of harm when they are ingested when the person is with the empty stomach, especially in the case of those who have a more sensitive stomach or who suffer from poor digestion. So, let’s talk about these foods so that you can avoid the dreaded pain in the stomach. stomach.

This is because there are foods that need more gastric movements or more digestive enzymes. Therefore, when consumed too early, or on an empty stomach, they can be more difficult to digest and cause a lot of gas, poor digestion, heartburn, bloating or abdominal pain.

Foods that are bad for you when eaten on an empty stomach

Therefore, to avoid discomfort and sensations like the ones mentioned above, here are the foods you should avoid eating/drinking on an empty stomach:

spicy foods

Spicy foods are not a good choice to eat on an empty stomach or for breakfast. So, you need to avoid them as much as possible, as they can cause irritation due to acid production.

Soda

Soda is a type of drink that can end up causing you to feel sick, as it can cause intestinal pain and a lot of gas. It is super important that you try to replace it with juices or water, as sodas are very bad for your health because they are rich in dyes and sugars.

Fried food

Fried foods with a lot of fat are also harmful to health and can have several consequences, but eating them on an empty stomach is even worse. Because, in addition to being bad for our body, when ingested on an empty stomach, they can cause poor digestion and heartburn.

These are the main foods that should be avoided, so as not to have problems with poor digestion or intestinal discomfort. For a better result, you can eat it for breakfast or when you are on an empty stomach: oatmeal, fruit, yogurt, whole grain bread, cereal, fruit juice, among other foods that have several health benefits.