Léo Santana shows decoration for his daughter’s 1st birthday party: “luxury”

Léo Santana and Lore Improta show the details of the baby’s birthday and surprise

The singer Leo Santana and the dancer Lorena Improta showed the details of the lavish party they had for their daughter. Little Liz recently completed her first year of life. On the occasion, she won a real birthday party and with everything that is entitled!

The theme chosen to celebrate was inspired by the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. The decor was done in light tones in a palette candy color. Upon entering, the guests were surprised by a kind of portal filled with balloons. On the table where they were received, there was a beautiful ornament, sousplatnapkin holders and a treat for each person.

On the cake table, the decorations resembled the amusement parks! With carousel, roller coaster and other toys in the decoration. Pieces in the shape of ice cream cones, lollipops and sweets also gave the space its charm. On the central table was a five-story cake set in front of a gigantic photo booth.

Liz’s maternal grandmother, Lia Mara, owns a traditional buffet of parties in Salvador, Bahia. Of course, Lore’s mother’s delicacies would not be lacking on her granddaughter’s birthday. With a lot of care, she prepared very delicate sweets and delicious snacks that ended up on the baby shower menu in Leo Santana and Lore Improta.

When showing the details of the celebration, the dancer took the opportunity to praise the work of the scenography team. “A true FANTASTIC WORLD this amazing woman managed to do yesterday. Thank you Andréa Guimarães and all the team responsible for making this party dream come true. Also thank my mother who dedicated herself as never before in each sweet and snack. Buffet Lia Mara Improta we will never forget that day,” wrote Lore.

The daddy Leo Santana He added: “What an AMAZING party. In fact, Andréa Guimarães, I, Lore, all our family and friends have no words for such gratitude and for the perfection of delivery, yours and your entire team!”. A fan immediately commented: “Everything is so beautiful”. Another said, “What a wonderful party.” And yet another defined: “How much luxury at this party!”.

Tell us what you think!