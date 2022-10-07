List of diseases that guarantee stability and prevent dismissal

There are some health conditions that can greatly hinder the worker to perform his duties at work. when the illness is triggered by the professional activity or the work environment, it is possible to guarantee a period of job stability.

Brazilian labor legislation provides that this stability is temporary. In the understanding of the Labor Court, the dismissal without just cause of an employee who suffers from a serious illness is discriminatory.

Law 8,213/91 establishes that an occupational (or professional) disease is one triggered by the exercise of professional functions. Work-related illness, on the other hand, is linked to the environment and which person carries out their activities.

5 diseases that guarantee stability to the worker

The Ministry of Health published, in August 2022, an ordinance with the list of work-related diseases (LDRT). The document is used as a reference to generate stability for the worker.

Next, check out the five most recurrent diseases that guarantee Brazilians a period without dismissal without just cause.

1. Hearing loss

Temporary or permanent hearing loss is quite common among employees who are constantly exposed to noise.

2. Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI)

Its main symptoms are: pain in the upper limbs, difficulty in moving and reduced amplitude.

3. Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (WRMD)

Caused by injuries to muscles, tendons, joints, ligaments, bones, nerves, they can harm the musculoskeletal system and cause functional imbalance.

4. Psychosocial and mental disorders

Diseases such as anxiety, depression, panic syndrome, burnout are part of the group.

5. Cancer

Called malignant neoplasm, cancer can develop in different ways and is another disease that usually generates a period of stability for the professional.