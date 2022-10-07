Lotofácil Result 2632 for today, Thursday (06/10/22)

A new chance to change your life with the Lotofácil of Loterias Caixa, which is coming to the player this Thursday. The Lotofácil 2632 result can be checked from 8 pm onwards and today’s prize is accumulated at R$ 1.5 million. So cross your fingers and good luck.

Lotofácil Result 2632

Check the numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2632: 01-04-05-07-09-11-12-13-15-16-17-19-20-21-22

The draw is also broadcast on Youtube.

Lotofácil Prize

Understanding the Lotofácil prize pool is simple. In the three smallest bands, R$5 is paid for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits. Caixa then deducts the fixed premiums and distributes the remainder as follows: 13% for the range of 14 numbers and 62% for the range of 15 numbers.

If more than one bet hits the 2632 lottery result, the jackpot will be shared equally among all winners. Thus, the value may vary, being higher or lower than that estimated by Caixa Lotteries.

If no one hits the 15 tens, the amount accumulates for the next contest, in the respective range. Winners can receive any amount of winning games at Caixa branches.

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. In addition, Caixa Loterias allows the transfer of online betting amounts to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the Lotofácil 2632 result, to withdraw the amount.

The probability of hitting the Lotofácil result with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a game of 20 tens (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.