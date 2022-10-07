Luciano Huck and Angélica are caught with the most beautiful son in Brazil

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 10 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Luciano Huck and Angélica are caught with the most beautiful son in Brazil 0 Views

Joaquim, son of Luciano Huck and Angélica, has a rare click next to his parents and beauty draws attention

Angelica and the presenter Luciano Huck, without a doubt, are one of the most beloved couples in the art world. The couple that exudes beauty and sympathy wherever they go, and, by the way, for those who don’t know, they’ve been together since 2004, and have three children as a result of this marriage of millions.

Recently, Angélica and Luciano Huck had a rare click released next to their heir.

It turns out that the actress Giovanna Ewbank celebrated her 36th birthday with a mega party at her house, in the neighborhood of Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, last Tuesday, the 4th. The theme of the party was the 2000s, at the time the presenter received a team of big names in the world of celebrities to celebrate their birthday, among them, Angelica and her husbandwho were accompanied by their son Joaquim.

Joaquim, son of Luciano Huck and Angélica, has a rare click next to his parents and beauty draws attention - Photo: Reproduction Disclosure
The beauty of the couple’s son, who grew up to be a boy, drew so much attention that for many, he became one of the most beautiful boys in Brazil.

Joaquim, son of Luciano Huck and Angélica, has a rare click next to his parents and beauty draws attention - Reproduction
voted for the first time

Even Joaquim, son of Angelica and the veteran presenter, 17 years old, went to the polls to cast his vote for the first time. By the way, Luciano Huck commented on the moment on “Domingão”, revealing that they were together for 40 minutes in the wrong voting line.

“Today was exciting, it was the first time I voted with my son. First-time voters, these things happen,” said the global presenter.

Joaquim voting for the first time, alongside his father, Luciano Huck – Photo: Reproduction Instagram
