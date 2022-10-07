Ludmilla outrages fans with the price of ‘Numanice’; singer tries to explain

Reproduction/Multishow 9/11/2022 ludmilla

The fans of singer Ludmilla were outraged this Thursday (6) after the opening of sales for the show “Numanice”, in Rio de Janeiro. Tickets for the event, which will take place at Marquês de Sapucaí, in November, cost from R$150 (half) to R$520.

The price of the ticket bothered Ludmilla’s fans, who put the singer’s name among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Entrance to the “Front Stage” costs R$ 300 (full) and R$ 150 (social media). To enter the “Open Bar”, the fan needs to pay BRL 520.

“He spent 2 million to make the Numanice only for guests and for the public he will charge R$ 300 and R$ 520”, lamented an internet user. “Ludmilla is completely CRAZY. Does she think that Numanice is an international festival now? Almost R$ 600 for an open area, bro. Surtadona”, another fan revolted. “Ludmilla, my marrenta, releases the bleachers for R$ 20 for the unemployed people, we just want to enjoy some niceness”, appealed another.

After the repercussion, the singer used Twitter to justify the ticket price. “The Numanice is a really badass experience. The open bar has the best drinks, hundreds of security guards, badass structure, activations throughout the event and me singing for hours. promotion here”, signaled Ludmilla.

Numanice is a really cool experience. The open bar has the best drinks, hundreds of security guards, awesome structure, activations throughout the event and me singing for hours. Who thinks it’s still too expensive, this promo is going on here 👇🏿 https://t.co/S6U6US8QIJ — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 6, 2022

The promotion, however, includes only ten fans with companions. In addition to the ticket price, netizens complained about waiting in the virtual queue. Several fans have reported errors in the purchase process.

Biologist Karol Campos told iG Gente about some mistakes she noticed while trying to buy a ticket. “When sales opened at 12:00, I went through the website and the app to try to speed up the purchase process. And I entered the queue. When I tried to buy, it didn’t finish. I’m having difficulty logging in, the process never ends. in the part of selecting the tickets, I press buy, and it says that the reservation was not made. The page itself expires and goes back to the queue”, says Karol, who until the closing of the note was not able to buy the ticket.