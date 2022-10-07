Luiza Arraes, Johnny Massaro, Zezé Polessa and more famous people attend the opening night of the Festival do Rio; photos | What to do in Rio de Janeiro

O Rio Festival 2022 is back at home, at Cine Odeon, and fully in person. Last year, because of the pandemic, it still took place in a reduced version, with 71 films, and with mixed screenings – online and in theaters. The opening of the event was also at the Lagoon.

The opening of the festival – in a gala night atmosphere -, took place this Thursday (6th), with the presence of artists such as Luiza Arraes, Johnny Massaro, Giulia Gam, Zezé Polessa and Rocco Pitanga.

They went to honor the event and check out the exhibition of “Empire of Light”from award-winning director Sam Mendes – from films like “American Beauty” and “007 – Operation Skyfall“.

The artists said they are very excited about the return of the festival in person. Luisa Arraes stated that, thanks to the exhibition, Rio de Janeiro can once again breathe culture, as it did in the past. Johnny Massaro, who was Luisa’s partner in the film “Transe” (which is part of “Première Brasil: Competitivas – Longas Fiction”) and who is also at the festival with “A Cozinha”, his directorial debut, said that participating in this way it’s something unique. “For me it’s like I’m debuting in everything,” he declared.

Actress Giulia Gam highlighted the fact that the Rio Festival was the scene of major events and international meetings and that it was good to see everyone who survived the most critical period of the pandemic. Deborah Bloch, currently on the air in the soap opera “Mar do Sertão”, recalled that she has followed the Rio Festival since the first edition and considers it a brand of the city. “Being able to meet at the movies is something very strong,” said the actress.

Christiane Torloni said that she has a huge list of films to see and that she will try to watch as many productions as possible. For her, the new edition of the Festival do Rio is a rescue after the most serious period of the pandemic. “It is a moment of joy that we are alive, overcoming this first phase”.

Antonio Pitanga highlighted the commitment of the Festival organizers to keep it alive despite the problems of recent years. The actor also said he was honored to be the president of the Première Brasil jury. “(That) makes this 83-year-old man a boy navigating a cultural sea,” said Pitanga.

Samantha Schmütz recalled the importance of cinema to generate culture and jobs for the population and that, therefore, the Rio Festival must always be prestigious. “I think it’s very important that the festival is always supported and that it gets bigger and bigger”, said the actress.

Indira Nascimento, who was in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol” and is part of the cast of “Travessia”, by Gloria Perez, confessed that she has been to other film festivals, such as those in Berlin and Gramado, but it was her first time on the red carpet at the Rio Festival. “I’m very happy to be here today as a spectator and I hope that, soon, also with a film to be able to release and show to everyone”, she said,

2 of 15 Christiane Torloni — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Christiane Torloni — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

3 of 15 Christiane Torloni and Caco Ciocler — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Christiane Torloni and Caco Ciocler — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

4 of 15 Zezé Polessa — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Zezé Polessa — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

5 of 15 Deborah Bloch and Giulia Gam — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Deborah Bloch and Giulia Gam — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

6 of 15 Rocco Pitanga — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Rocco Pitanga — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

7 of 15 Giulia Gam — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Giulia Gam — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

8 of 15 Benedita da Silva and Antônio Pitanga — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Benedita da Silva and Antônio Pitanga — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

9 of 15 Indira Nascimento — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Indira Nascimento — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

10 of 15 Caco Ciocler takes a picture with fans — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Caco Ciocler takes a picture with fans — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

11 of 15 The festival director, Ilda Santiago, and Zezé Polessa — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 The festival director, Ilda Santiago, and Zezé Polessa — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

12 of 15 Bruno Fagundes — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Bruno Fagundes — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

13 of 15 Samantha Schmütz and her husband Michael Cannet — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Samantha Schmütz and her husband Michael Cannet — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Exhibition will have more than 200 films

The 24th edition of River Festival runs until the 6th of October and will have more than 200 movies (SEE FULL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE).

“This year we will come even stronger. We are happy to prepare a robust festival, back to our great editions”, says Ilda Santiago, executive director of programming.

14 of 15 Cine Odeon is back at the Rio Festival — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Cine Odeon is back at the Rio Festival — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

For the international show, films awarded at various festivals, such as Cannes, Toronto, Venice and Berlin were selected.

At Premiere Brasil, there will be 70 unreleased productionssuch as the documentary “Dialogues with Ruth de Souza”.

15 of 15 Belchior — Photo: Mario Luiz Thompson / Publicity film ‘Belchior – Just a wild heart’ Belchior — Photo: Mario Luiz Thompson / Publicity film ‘Belchior – Just a wild heart’

The festival will present free films on a screen set up right on Copacabana Beach, in front of the Copacabana Palace hotel, in Posto 2.