Lula asks those with ‘a drop of Northeastern blood’ not to vote for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made an appeal this Thursday (6th) for “whoever has a drop of Northeastern blood” not to vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his opponent in the dispute for the second election round.

Lula justified the appeal to the fact that Bolsonaro linked the PT victory in the Northeast in the first round of elections to illiteracy in the region.

Bolsonaro’s statement took place during a “live” on Wednesday (5). The president was commenting on a news item about Lula’s victory in states with a high illiteracy rate when he stated:

“Important news, folks: ‘Lula won in nine of the ten states with the highest illiteracy rate”. Do you know what these states are? They are from our Northeast. It is not just the high illiteracy rate that is more serious in these states. Other economic data are now also lower in these regions.”

Bolsonaro then stated that “these states in the Northeast have been managed by the PT for 20 years” and that “where the left enters, it leads to illiteracy, it leads to a lack of culture, it leads to unemployment.”

In the first round of elections, Lula received more votes than Bolsonaro in 14 states, including all the states in the Northeast.

“Yesterday my opponent said that I only won his elections because the Northeastern people are illiterate,” Lula said during a speech in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

“I wanted to ask you to send a phone call to your relatives in the Northeast. Anyone who has a drop of Northeastern blood cannot vote for this monster denialist who governs this country. He has to learn a lesson,” Lula continued.

The PT candidate also stated that the Northeasterners helped to build the country and that illiteracy still exists in Brazil because “this country never had a government that was concerned with education.”