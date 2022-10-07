Lula blames governments for illiteracy and bolsonaristas mock

PT said that “the country never had a government concerned with education” when criticizing Bolsonaro’s speech and became the butt of jokes

The PT presidential candidate and former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), criticized this Thursday (Oct. PT governments in the Northeast and illiteracy in the region.

On Wednesday (5.Oct), during live, Bolsonaro read a report that said Lula beat him in 9 of the 10 states with the highest illiteracy rate in Brazil. Here’s what the president said:

“Do you know what these states are? In our Northeast. These states have been administered by the PT for 20 years. Where the left enters, it leads to illiteracy, it leads to a lack of culture, it leads to unemployment, it leads to a lack of hope, that’s how the left works all over the world.”

Watch the video of Bolsonaro talking about illiteracy in the Northeast (2min1s):

Lula’s answer came this Thursday, during a rally held in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). However, when rebutting Bolsonaro’s statement, the PT became the target of irony from bolsonaristas on the social networks. Here’s what the former president said:

“Yesterday my opponent said that I only won his elections because the Northeastern people are illiterate. People who are illiterate are not illiterate because of their responsibility, people who are illiterate became illiterate because this country never had a government that cared about education . The city of São Bernardo do Campo, the city of Santo André, never had the right to have a federal university. It was an almost illiterate metalworker who brought the university here.”

Watch the video in which Lula rebuts Bolsonaro’s speech (3min57):

The ironic phrase shared by the Minister Fabio Faria and by the sons of the president, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), is as follows: “This country has never had a government that cared about education”.

The PT ruled the country for 14 years (2003-2016), with Lula and Dilma Rousseff (PT), and is still in charge in several states in the Northeast. Bolsonarists used the ex-president’s confused phrase, which was eventually addressed to the current government and not to previous or current governments in the States, to say that he was making a self-criticism.

Lula again quoted Bolsonaro’s statement at another time this Thursday afternoon, during a meeting with allies of the PSD. He declared that the Northeast is illiterate because of the “elite”whom he called “ignorant”. Here is what the PT candidate for the Planalto said:

“The hatred that the president voiced yesterday, saying that I won the elections in the Northeast because the Northeast is illiterate. He doesn’t know that the Northeast was illiterate because of the Brazilian elite who were ignorant and didn’t want the poor people of the Northeast to study.”