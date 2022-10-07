Lula has 54% of the valid votes; Bolsonaro, 46%

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) has 54% of valid votes for the 2nd round of the presidential elections, according to a survey by Genial/Quaest released this Thursday (6.Oct.2022). The PT appears ahead of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 46%.

This is the 1st survey by Genial/Quaest after the 1st round of the presidential elections, on Sunday (2.Oct). The result in valid votes includes only the intentions attributed to a candidate, excluding blank and null votes. Here is the entirety (24.8 MB) of the survey.

In total votes, the former president appears with 48%, while the current chief executive and candidate for reelection has 41%. Undecided voters are 7%, and 4% expressed the intention to vote blank or cancel.

The survey surveyed 2,000 voters from October 3 to 5, 2022 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-07940/2022, it cost R$ 112,865.23 and was paid by Banco Genial.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held with 3,500 voters from October 3 to 5 shows a tighter contest in the presidential race. Lula appears with 52% of valid votes. Bolsonaro has 48%. There is no technical tie, as the poll has a 1.8 percentage point margin of error.

When considering the totality of votes, Lula has 48% against 44% for Bolsonaro. 6% say they intend to vote blank or annul the vote and 2% do not know.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 3 to 5, 2022. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. Registration with the TSE: BR-08253/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all the surveys are correct, each one within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was a lot of “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. Telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH COMPANIES

Several research companies in Brazil call themselves, “institutes”, which can give the idea that they are philanthropic entities or linked to some educational institution. In reality, they are all private for-profit companies. What differentiates them, in some cases, is the portfolio of clients they have and the rules for accepting certain contracts.

O PowerDatefor example, only conducts research for the private sector (including studies commissioned by the digital newspaper Power 360) and does not accept contracts from government agencies, politicians, candidates or parties.

Datafolha calls itself “Institute” and is a commercial company of the group that owns Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and the bank PagBank. He does not work for political parties or politicians, but accepts to carry out research for government agencies.

O ipec (Intelligence and Research in Consulting) is formed by executives from the former Ibope (which closed activities in January 2021). It is a commercial company that, like Ibope, maintained several contracts with the Globo Group, with their research being publicized on the broadcaster’s television news. Ipec has no restrictions on accepting contracts with governments, parties or politicians. The command is from the statistician Márcia Cavallari, who made a career at Ibope and is now the CEO of Ipec.

The other research companies have no restrictions on working for parties, politicians or governments.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Search Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.