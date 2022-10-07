Lula speaks to journalists after meeting with PSD politicians

PT campaign seeks to reverse defeat suffered in the country’s largest electoral college in the 1st round

Former president and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gives an interview to journalists this Thursday (06.Oct.2022), in São Paulo, together with the former governor and candidate for vice on the ticket Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The PT campaign seeks to reverse the defeat suffered in the state in the 1st round – Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had 47.71% of the votes against 40.89% of Lula in the state.

The speech is broadcast on the channel of the Power 360 on Youtube.

Watch:

voting intention

Search PowerDate held from October 3 to 5, 2022, shows Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 52% of the voting intentions against 48% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the elections. The score refers to valid votes – those attributed to any of the candidates, excluding blanks and nulls.

This is the 1st survey of the PowerDate after the 1st round of elections, on Sunday (2.Oct.2022). With 100% of the polls counted, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) accounted for 48.43% of the votes for Lula and 43.2% for Bolsonaro in the 1st round.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 3 to 5, 2022. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. Registration with the TSE: BR-08253/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura.