Lula will support Marília Arraes in the dispute for the government of PE

Former president and candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will support Marília Arraes (Solidariedade) in the dispute for the government of Pernambuco in this second round. Arraes is running for the main chair at Palácio do Campo das Princesas against Raquel Lyra (PSDB).

O UOL found out that, before opting to take the stage alongside Marília, Lula was approached and talked with the former governor of Pernambuco João Lyra, Raquel’s father, to try to reach an agreement that favored his daughter, in which the former president would keep “neutral”. However, the PT campaign imposed as a condition the declaration of vote of the tucana for Lula, a proposal that she rejected.

In the first round, Lula supported candidate Danilo Cabral to fulfill the agreement he made with the PSB at the national level, which caused Marília Arraes to leave the Workers’ Party, and the consequent move to Solidarity, where he found space for his candidacy.

Even so, she always linked her name to that of the former president and had the support of part of the PT militancy in the state, which rejected Cabral.

Now in another scenario and with the decision taken, the Partido dos Trabalhadores and Solidariedade should set a day for Lula and Marília Arraes to hold an act side by side in Pernambuco, to formalize their support.

In the first round, Marília Arraes ended the race in first place, with 23.97% of the votes, against 20.58% for Raquel Lyra.

Paraíba

Lula is also expected to announce soon his formal support for João Azevêdo’s (PSB) candidacy in the second round contest for the government of Paraíba. The pessebist disputes the position against the toucan Pedro Cunha Lima (PSDB).

In the first round contest in Paraíba, PT endorsed the candidacy of Senator Veneziano do Trench (MDB). However, like Marília Arraes in Pernambuco, Azevedo promoted his plate linked to that of Lula.

The report found that, for the PT campaign, it is “natural” and “expected” for Lula to support candidates from allied parties that managed to take the election to the second round.

When the polls were counted in Paraíba on the 2nd, João Azevêdo had 39.65% of voters’ preference, while Pedro Cunha Lima totaled 23.9%.