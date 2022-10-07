Maíra Cardi announces the end of her marriage with Arthur Aguiar: “New path”

posted on 10/06/2022 18:45



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Maíra Cardi used her social media this Thursday (06) to announce the end of her marriage to actor Arthur Aguiar. Together since 2017, the two are Sophia’s parents and were constant highlights in the media in the face of separations.





“New way”

Through Instagram, the coach published a photo of the two together, in black and white, and informed fans and followers of the end of the relationship.

“End of our journey together, but the beginning of a new path better for both of us,” she wrote in the caption of the publication. The announcement of the separation caused a huge stir among the couple’s fans in the comments of the record.

“The couple’s life only refers to the two of them and it’s not up to people to judge!”, wrote a follower. “Shocked! I’m really rooting for your happiness! Wonderful,” commented another. “Again? May you be happy, but I just think about how our children’s heads are in these stages. I’m going through the same thing,” commented a third.