Mercado Livre announces free course to prepare for the job market

The company Free market recently announced that new enrollments have been opened for the Redes para o Futuro program, a free professional training program aimed at the areas of education and employment for young people.

According to the company, a total of 150 vacancies were opened to the states of São Paulo and Bahia. Entries can be made until this Friday (07) through the digital platform. In addition to being a resident of one of the aforementioned states, the candidate must be between 17 and 29 years old and have completed high school by December 31 of this year.

It is worth mentioning that the course will last two months and will start on the 17th. In addition, the program will be 100% remote and benefits young people with support for internet connection and food allowance during training.

In addition, at the end of the course, students will receive a grant from Senai, which can be used for free courses in the distance learning model (EAD). During the course period, content for the development of digital, technical and socio-emotional skills will be addressed.

Through this program, we seek to positively impact the communities where we operate, sharing knowledge and building bridges to real opportunities for development and more inclusive futures”, said Laura Motta, Senior Sustainability Manager at Mercado Livre in Brazil.

Also, “Considering the three classes we held between 2020 and 2021, 80% of young graduates were absorbed by the market, contributing to the development of the local economy and workforce”, he said.

How to apply?

Interested young people can apply for the Redes para o Futuro program until this Friday, 7th, through the digital form.

Mercado Livre announces job vacancies in the country

With the objective of enlarging its staff that aim to enter the job market, the Free marketan e-commerce company present in several countries, announces the opening of new job openings for professionals in different specialties in the country.

Check out the opportunities below:

Senior Card Activation and Profitability Analyst; Team leader; Information Management Analyst; Logistics Assistant; Coordinator / Regional Coordinator for Supermarkets; Supervisor / Technology Supervisor for Internal Audit; Senior Purchasing Analyst; Lawyer / Senior Lawyer in Strategic Dispute Resolution; Fraud Intelligence SSr Analyst; Supervisor / Purchasing Supervisor; Junior Maintenance Analyst; Supervisor / Supervisor of Commercial Planning for Fashion and New Business; Senior Business Development Analyst; Senior Transport Training Analyst; Senior Marketing Planning Analyst; Senior Business Intelligence Analyst; Coordinator / Transport Coordinator; Supervisor / Supervisor of Commercial Strategy & Projects; Expert Software; Technical Leader Software; Product manager; Talent Bank; Senior Analyst of Logistics and SQL Data Management; Senior Product Analyst; Senior Data Measurement Analyst for Sales and Marketing; Technical Leader of Seller Invoice for Technology; Senior Business Intelligence Analyst for Collection Operations; Credit Recovery and Collection Team Leader; Senior Project Analyst; Lawyer / Full Supervisory and Paralegal Lawyer for Administration and Finance; Payment Means Business Development Supervisor / Supervisor; Affinity Insurance Planning and Data Analyst; Senior Analyst of Continuous Improvement and Operational Excellence; Project Specialist; Senior Analyst of Non-Transactional Risks and Relationship with Brands; Senior Operations Analyst; Maintenance Manager; Insights & Analytics Supervisor / Supervisor for Marketing; Supervisor / Execution Supervisor of Corporate Logistics Engineering; Technical Leader Software; Consumer Dispute Resolution Manager for Legal and Government Relations; Junior Analyst of Extrajudicial Dispute Resolution for Legal and Government Relations; Senior Analyst of Logistics Operations; Sr Planning Analyst; Supervisor / Supervisor of PIX Products; Supervisor / Inventory Supervisor for Administration and Finance; Full Backoffice Analyst; Executive / Senior Account Executive; Senior Planning Analyst;

South region: Engineer / Backend Software Engineer for Technology; Website Reliability Engineer; Machine Learning Engineer / Full Engineer; Front End Software Engineer; Data Scientist; Engineer / Full Stack Software Engineer for Technology;

Northeast region: Talent Bank – Operational Representative; Semi Senior Demand Planning Analyst; Senior Intellectual Property Analyst;

Midwest region: Supervisor / Supervisor of Logistics Operation.

Enrollment

Those interested in applying for one of the vacancies may apply at Mercadolibre’s electronic address and register for the desired position.

It is worth remembering that the chances mentioned above can be filled or changed at any time. Don’t waste time and guarantee your registration now.

