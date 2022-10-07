Minimum salary of BRL 6,300? see if it’s possible

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The minimum wage in effect in 2022 is R$1212. In Brazil, the amount is adjusted annually, based on inflation data from the previous year. Thus, in 2023, the national floor will undergo changes and speculations about the value are made at all times.

In the 2023 Budget, sent to the National Congress by the Federal Government, there will be an increase of only R$ 90, that is, the national floor will be R$ 1302. The value, however, is far from the ideal considered by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

ideal minimum wage

The calculation of the ideal minimum wage is carried out monthly by Dieese, based on the price of a basket of essential products, capable of meeting the needs of a family with four members.

According to the Federal Constitution, the value of the national floor must cover food, health, housing, education, leisure, transport and other areas considered essential for a dignified life.

In September, Dieese’s research pointed out that the ideal national minimum wage for Brazilians would be R$ 6,306.97, that is, a value five times greater than the current minimum wage.

However, experts in the field say that the determination of this amount as the value of the minimum wage is unfeasible for the country and, if it were applied, many companies would have to lay off their employees en masse, while others could even close.

In addition, the definition of the minimum wage in Brazil does not take into account the same data collected by the department.

History of the ideal minimum wage

The survey, as mentioned above, is carried out every month by Dieese. Check out this year’s values.

January: BRL 5,997.14;

February: BRL 6,012.18;

March: BRL 6,394.76;

April: BRL 6,754.33;

May: BRL 6,535.40;

June: BRL 6,527.67;

July: BRL 6,388.55;

August: BRL 6,298.91.

Definition of minimum wage in Brazil

The value of the minimum wage in Brazil is determined based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), one of the country’s inflation indicators. In this sense, the readjustments are carried out in order to cover the inflation rate recorded in the previous year. This means that even if adjusted every year, the minimum wage does not provide a real gain to Brazilians.

Before 2019, for the readjustment of the national floor, in addition to inflation, GDP data (Gross Domestic Product), which corresponds to the sum of goods and services produced in the country. In this way, the increase in value was greater and managed to increase the purchasing power of citizens.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans/shutterstock.com