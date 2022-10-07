Mobly (MBLY3): Austrian group buys controlling shareholder and shares skyrocket 40%

Mobly shares (MBLY3) soared in the trading session this Thursday (6th) and went up for auction several times. At the maximum of the day, the shares rose by 40%. The action reflected a material fact filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an operation involving its controlling shareholder, the home24 home and decoration e-commerce platform, based in Germany.

According to the statement, the Austrian group XXXLutz, which operates more than 370 furniture stores in 13 European countries, will acquire 100% of home24’s shares in a voluntary takeover bid. The acquirer will pay 7.50 euros per share of Mobly’s parent company, which represents a premium of 124%.

“The new partnership strengthens the market position and growth prospects for both companies,” reads the statement. “By bringing together its successful business models, home24’s market position as a pure play in the home and decoration segment and online shopping destination should be further strengthened and expanded”.

Also according to the text, home24 will remain independent and will continue to be led by the current management team. The Group’s main brands, including home24 and Butlers, will be retained. Mobly’s operations were not directly cited in the statement.

“We welcome the transaction as the intent of the acquisition is to provide long-term financial support for home24’s growth strategy,” wrote analysts Eleven Financial Research.

MBLY3 shares closed up 11.61%, at R$3.46.

home24 owns 51% of Mobly’s shares and has two of the six seats on the company’s board of directors.

In Morgan Stanley’s view, there is no indication that Mobly’s control or the composition of its board will be impacted immediately.

“By Mobly’s bylaws, we understand that a change in control could culminate in a public offering of shares by minority shareholders, in accordance with Novo Mercado rules,” says the bank’s analysis. Morgan, however, says it is unclear whether the transaction, as announced, would trigger that clause.

