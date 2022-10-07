Monique Evans announces marriage to Cacá Werneck for 2023

Monique Evans announced that she will marry Cacá Werneck. After a period in which they were separated during the Covid-19 pandemic, the former model and the DJ have resumed the relationship that has lasted eight years, and are living together.

In an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine, the Bárbara Evans’ mother provided details of the ceremony, and outlined the next year as a forecast. “I want something very simple, just for the family, for my mother and Cacá’s grandmother to participate and see us getting married. We plan to do it next year. It’s amazing how we are more in love than ever before.”she said.

very passionate, Monique Evans confessed that she can’t stay away from her beloved for a long time. “We were only able to stay a month apart. But we can’t stay away.”said the presenter.

According to her, it was love at first sight from the first moment. “Actually, I fell in love with Cacá, with her person, so much so that I had to learn to deal with everything. I had never imagined myself kissing a woman. Today, I can’t imagine myself with any other man. When I hugged her the first time, I already felt something special.”pointed out Monique.

