Movie stars cut their hair in solidarity with Iranian women | Beauty

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month sparked widespread anti-government protests in the country and elsewhere, with protesters taking to the streets in London this past weekend in a show of solidarity with Iranian women and their plight. Mahsa was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab and taken to a re-education center for modesty classes, she told CNN. Three days later, she died still in the hands of the police. In the weeks that followed, Iranian women took off their headscarves and cut their hair in protest.

Now, some of the most important women in French cinema have joined the Iranian ones. A video widely shared online opens with Juliette Binoche, the Oscar-winning star of the english patient, declaring “For freedom”, before cutting locks of her hair with scissors. Other clips from Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Adjani, Isabelle Huppert and more follow. British stars Charlotte Rampling and Jane Birkin are also featured, with Birkin accompanied by her daughter, Chanel muse Charlotte Gainsbourg, in her clip.

On 14 September, Amini was arrested by the moral police in Tehran for not wearing the mandatory hijab in public. When she died in police custody three days later, Iranian authorities claimed she had suffered “a heart attack”. Eyewitnesses, however, report seeing the police beat her, which many believe resulted in a deadly coma.

Isabelle Huppert — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Her family also confirmed that Mahsa had never suffered from a heart condition before, with her father, Amjad Amini, claiming he was denied the right to view the prison footage. “I asked them to show me the security officers’ body cameras, they told me the cameras were out of battery,” he told BBC Persia. The man was also banned from seeing Mahsa’s body, which had been wrapped in a sheet when presented to him – although he claims to have noticed suspicious bruising on her feet.