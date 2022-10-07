This week, “De Lado Com Fefito” welcomed a young Brazilian internet and TV legend. The guest of the program UOL was the journalist and digital influencer MariMoon, considered the first digital celebrity in the country, thanks to FotoLog (remember him?) which, almost 20 years ago, was the most followed in Brazil.

Former VJ of MTV Brasil, where he worked from 2008 to 2012, MariMoon no longer keeps any connection with his old station. “Do you still watch MTV Brasil today?” asked Fefito.

Of course! MTV today sucks!

MariMoon spoke fondly of her time at the station. “MTV Brasil was something very special, for many reasons,” he said. “We had the opportunity to create new content and we had really cool heads thinking about things that would really make a difference for young people and society.”

We talked about sex education, we also educated people musically, talked about important issues – and had fun along the way.

She recalled that MTV that is on air today in the country is no longer the channel loved by young people from the 1990s to 2010s.

“Editor Abril bought the right to use the brand for more than 20 years. When that contract ended, it returned it to Viacom, which owns the station in the US. MTV Brasil does not exist today”, he explained.

Today’s MTV is American. And the current network doesn’t care who it was from the old MTV. They’re not even there.

‘Pioneer of hate’ in Brazil: ‘I was threatened with violence’

In the chat with the columnist of UOL, MariMoon recalled her early days as a VJ. The exposure achieved by TV aggravated a problem that she has been experiencing since she started to be successful on the web: bullying.

“Are you a hate pioneer?” asked Fefito. After confirming, MariMoon said that the first times in front of the camera were the most difficult.

You have no experience, you’re super shy, you have to hold a live show – and with a lot of haters on top! I had a lot of bullies chasing me on the internet.

Over time, MariMoon says she learned to deal with haters. “My life got easier, today I have almost no hater. But there was a crowd that really tried to end my life”, he lamented.

I had some ‘top haters’ who threatened me with violence. It was more difficult back then. We’ve come a long way in this regard, thankfully. Threatening a person in person or digitally is the same thing.

‘I didn’t want to go to the ‘BBB’. I don’t think it’s healthy’

Almost every year, there are rumors that MariMoon will be in the cast of “A Fazenda”, by Record. “Every year they try,” he laughed. But she assures that there is no chance of participating in a reality show.

I won’t do any of these. I was also invited to the ‘BBB’ and I didn’t want to do it. I don’t think it’s healthy for me.

“But the ‘BBB’ is a very important lever for anyone’s success”, pondered Fefito. “The bad part also increases. So, I’d rather not”, he replied.

It is also a lever for you to have more ‘stalker’, to receive an undue sexual proposal, to have people chasing you around the corner. It’s not just another job offer that appears.

Interview-fiasco and hair detergent

MariMoon had to face the traditional battery of “embarrassing” questions in “De Lado com Fefito”. Among them, the presenter wanted to know what was the worst interview she did on MTV.

To the columnist’s surprise, it wasn’t with any international stars.

Wow, the interview with the ‘Hermes & Renato’ people was a fiasco. I think they had a fight with the MTV people and were just saying ‘yes’ and ‘no’.

MariMoon also answered if she kissed someone after an interview, whether or not she caught a gringo artist, and if she has any “hair regret”.

Once I read that to change the color of the hair was just putting detergent in the shampoo. I thought: ‘I will try’. And I’ll just say one thing: don’t do that.

