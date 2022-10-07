Multimercados yield up to 21% in 2022, but accumulate redemptions of R$ 80 billion in the year; because?

Even with gains of up to 20.63% between January and September this year, multimarket funds accumulate net outflows – the difference between investments and redemptions – of R$79.7 billion in the last nine months.

In September alone, fundraising at multimarkets is negative by R$10.5 billion, which represents a worsening in relation to the positive R$4.0 billion recorded a month earlier.

The data are part of a survey released by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima).

The movement draws attention, especially as some classes of multimarkets present double-digit returns throughout this year, as is the case of neutral “long and short” funds (which invest in asset pairs with opposite performance perspectives) and the macro type ( that invest in various asset classes, such as stock exchange, dollar, interest), with gains of 20.63% and 15.65%, respectively.

The situation is also complicated for equity funds. Last month alone, net losses reached R$ 3.9 billion. Throughout 2022, net withdrawals reached R$57.9 billion. Even in the midst of heavy losses, some equity products show returns in excess of 20% year-to-date.

As an example, there are mono-share funds (which invest in a single paper) and FMP-FGTS type funds, that is, products that invest in shares of state-owned companies in the process of privatization or capitalization whose contributions are made from of resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In the first case, the profitability for the year reached 22.91%, while the other product offered a 20.07% return.

In the opinion of Bradesco’s analysts, the high redemption amounts in equity and hedge funds indicate that Brazilian investors’ risk appetite remains low. “In our view, we will only see a more significant reversal of this trend. [de saques] after the perception of risk of the elections passes and we begin to have greater visibility of the potential of interest rate maintenance and decline”, said the experts in the report.

Index funds (ETFs) also accumulate more outflows than deposits this year. According to Anbima, net redemptions in this type of product reached BRL 2.4 billion in 2022. In September alone, net losses totaled BRL 562.1 million and were concentrated in variable income products, since income ETFs Fixed assets ended the month with a positive inflow of R$155.0 million, while higher risk options had net outflows of R$717.1 million.

When looking at the industry as a whole, investment funds also showed more redemptions than inflows this year, accumulating net losses of R$ 17.1 billion, an amount that was the lowest in the last five years, according to Anbima.

Captures in the positive field

While multimarket funds led the negative funding in September, fixed income funds continued to be the most benefited by the Selic soaring this year, with net deposits of R$ 94.7 billion. In September, however, there were more redemptions than inflows, which resulted in a net withdrawal of R$12.2 billion.

Although the Selic rate has risen, fixed-income fund raising has slowed in relation to the same period last year. From January to September 2021, for example, net inflows into funds of this type reached BRL 239.1 billion.

In a scenario of higher Selic for a longer period, the explanation for the reduced inflow of funds into fixed income funds compared to last year may be the greater competition.

According to Anbima, products exempt from Income Tax for individuals such as Letters of Credit for Agribusiness (LCAs) and Real Estate (LCIs) gained attractiveness and began to compete with funds, which may have had a negative impact on the products.

Equity investment funds (FIP) appeared next among the options with the highest positive funding this year, in the amount of R$ 13.2 billion. In September, net deposits in products of this type totaled R$ 740.8 million.

Pension funds were also among the highlights of funding, with net inflows of R$10.4 billion in 2022 and R$2.5 billion in September. Funds focused on fixed income and multimarkets were among the classes with the highest net contributions last month.

Subsequently, credit law investment funds (FIDCs) appeared, with net funding of R$ 4.3 billion and R$ 1.6 billion in September.

Exchange funds, in turn, were in last place among the products with the highest net inflow in 2022, in the amount of R$ 327.7 million. In September, however, these funds accumulated net outflows of R$ 618.3 million.

