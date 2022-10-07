“Narratives try to pit us against our brothers in the Northeast”

posted on 10/06/2022 12:11 / updated 10/06/2022 12:11



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, said that “narratives” are trying to put him “against our brothers in the Northeast”. In an indirect way to political opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom he is contesting the second round, the Chief Executive is also in “soft talk”.

“Soft talk is pleasant, but it is courage and firmness that guarantee the security and future of a people and a nation at decisive moments. These are the virtues that protect us from attacks on our sovereignty, from the blackmail of the powerful and the conspiracies that massacre our people,” Bolsonaro said on Thursday (6/10) through social media.









Citing the PT by name, he characterized that Lula’s “malandragem” “served to trick the people while their government robbed them and to deceive them about the false acquittal of their crimes”.

– Lula’s trickery served to trick the people while his government robbed them and to deceive them about the false acquittal of their crimes; our firmness served to go to Russia amidst a barrage of criticism to negotiate fertilizers and guarantee our food security. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2?2? (@jairbolsonaro) October 6, 2022





Corruption

Bolsonaro also asked voters: “Do not fall into narratives that try to put us against our brothers in the Northeast. The left divides to conquer. They have already tried with blacks, women, indigenous people, etc. Now they are trying to work with Northeasterners, to stifle achievements such as the Transposition of the São Francisco River, which we have concluded”.

In new attacks on Lula, the president added that it was “impossible to promote the biggest and most destructive corruption scheme in our history and at the same time respect democracy”.

“Defending democracy is commendable, but the left has turned it into a safe-conduct for the corrupt. ‘Although a thief, he defends democracy’. The problem is that corruption is precisely one of the biggest attacks on democracy, since the victim is its main pillar: the people.”

And he ended by saying that Lula’s talk of respect for democracy goes against the cases of corruption scandal. “It is impossible to promote the biggest and most destructive corruption scheme in our history and at the same time respect democracy. It’s like promoting abortion and respecting life, or getting drunk and respecting the liver. If you do one, you are necessarily attacking the other!”, he concluded.